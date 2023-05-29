Hong Kong property price index rises for 4 consecutive months and hits 7-month high – Hong Kong and Macau News – China Jingwei

China News Service, Hong Kong, May 29 (Reporter Zeng Ping) The Rating and Valuation Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 29th that the private residential price index in April was 354.2, rising for 4 consecutive months and hitting a 7-month high.

According to the data, the private residential price index in April was reported at 354.2, up about 0.54% month-on-month, and the growth rate slowed down compared with the first three months of this year; it still fell 8% year-on-year. So far, Hong Kong’s private residential price index has rebounded by more than 5.8% from its lowest point in recent years recorded in December last year.

At the same time, the private residential rent index in April reported 178.2, an increase of about 1.42% month-on-month, rising for three consecutive months; it also rose 0.5% year-on-year, and rose 1.54% in the first four months of this year.

Zhuang Tailiang, executive director of the Lau Chor-teh Institute of Global Economics and Finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told a reporter from China News Agency that the “customs clearance” effect in the first quarter stimulated the economy and property prices. Slowdown, so the overall is relatively quiet, coupled with the Easter holiday, more Hong Kong citizens travel abroad, so the rebound in property prices slowed down.

“It hasn’t fully recovered from the pre-epidemic state yet, and I think it will take some time.” Zhuang Tailiang predicts that the Hong Kong property market will rebound by about 10% this year. By next April, it is believed that interest rates will not be at a high level, and tourists will almost return to pre-epidemic levels. , Hong Kong property market is expected to further bullish. (over)

Source: China News Agency



