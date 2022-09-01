Home Business Hong Kong retail sales up 4.1% YoY | Retail Trade | Census and Statistics Department | Jewellery
Business

Hong Kong retail sales up 4.1% YoY | Retail Trade | Census and Statistics Department | Jewellery

by admin
Hong Kong retail sales up 4.1% YoY | Retail Trade | Census and Statistics Department | Jewellery

Jewelry worth HK$28.3 billion recorded in July, up 28.3% year-on-year

[Epoch Times, September 01, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Huang Jiachuan Hong Kong reported) The Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department released the latest provisional statistics on retail sales yesterday (31st), and the total value recorded in July was HK$28.3 billion, which is similar to that of Hong Kong. It increased by 4.1% over the same month of the previous year, decreased by 1.3% year-on-year in the previous month, and increased by 2.3% month-on-month after seasonal adjustment.

Online sales in the retail sector increased by 8.6% year-on-year to HK$2.23 billion, accounting for 7.9% of the total sales value. Excluding price changes, total retail sales volume rose by 1.0% year-on-year in July.

“The value of total retail sales resumed a modest increase in July. Personal consumption was supported by improving labour market conditions, and a low base of comparison was also partly responsible for the year-on-year increase in retail sales,” a government spokesman said.

The top three retail categories with year-on-year sales performance were alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up 36.2% (down 5.7% year-on-year in the previous month), jewellery, clocks and luxury gifts up 28.3% (up 2.2%), and optical shops up 9.6% ( Up 9.6%); while the bottom three are autos and auto parts, down 11.9% (down 13.0% year-on-year in the previous month), department stores down 9.7% (down 2.4%), books, newspapers, stationery and gifts down 9.2% (up 4.8%) %).

Looking ahead, the spokesperson pointed out that the second phase of the consumption volume plan should support consumer demand in the coming months, but the tightening of financial conditions and the recent development of the epidemic will also have an impact on the retail industry.
Jewelry sales up 28.3% year-on-year

See also  Hotel, the Marriott group on the hunt for 200 young people with the recruiting day

The Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department announced yesterday (31st) the latest retail sales of “jewelry, watches and clocks and precious gifts” (hereinafter referred to as “jewelry”), which reported HK$4.08 billion in July, a year-on-year increase of 28.3% and a year-on-year increase of 2.2% in the previous month. %, while the overall retail sales in Hong Kong increased by 4.1% year-on-year. In the first seven months of this year, the cumulative jewelry sales value was HK$21.53 billion, down 1.8% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Jewellery accounted for 14.4% of Hong Kong’s overall retail sales in July, up from a peak of 23.9% in 2013, when jewellery sales reached HK$118.3 billion a year.

Gold was last at $1,713.50 an ounce. Chow Tai Fook (01929), the leading gold jeweler, rose 13.1% so far this year, while Luk Fook (00590) fell 4.0%.

Combining a number of important macroeconomic data released by Hong Kong in the past 30 days, the price index (CPI) in July rose by 1.9% compared with the same period last year, and is forecast to rise by 2.0%, and rose by 1.8% in June.

In terms of trade, exports decreased by 8.9% month-on-month in July, 6.4% in June, imports decreased by 9.9% month-on-month, and increased by 0.5% in June; the trade balance was a deficit of HK$27.6 billion.

According to the global S&P data, the manufacturing PMI in July was 52.3, higher than the 50 line of prosperity and decline, reflecting that the economy is in a state of expansion, and it recorded 52.4 last month.

See also  Sword points to FF's odds of winning in the ultra-luxury car market_Chen Xuefeng

The unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 4.30% in July. Foreign exchange reserves recorded $441.7 billion in July, compared with $447.2 billion the previous month. ◇

Year-on-year change in retail sales in Hong Kong over the past 12 months: August 2021 to July 2022. (The Epoch Times Cartography)

Editor in charge: Chen Wenqi

You may also like

Ten measures for the normalized issuance of infrastructure...

Inflation Italy: accelerating in August after the slight...

Gas Russia, Gazprom stops supplying Nord Stream 1....

Civil Rights Protection | Zhonggong Education: Net profit...

Eni: energy extra-profit tax restated to € 1.4...

EU inflation boom causes stock markets and bonds...

The scale of my country’s netizens is 1.051...

LU-VE Group: from Intesa Sanpaolo 30 million with...

iPhone 14 All 11 Color Appearances: Standard Purple,...

Natural gas balance sheet in Italy: supplies from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy