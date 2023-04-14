8
Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading. Prada (01913) rose 4.53% to HK$57.70; Luk Fook Group (00590) rose 2.50% to HK$26.70; Giordano International (00709) rose 2.42% to HK$2.54; Samsonite (01910) rose 1.60% to HK$25.35; Chow Tai Fook (01929) rose 0.77% to HK$15.76.
Responsible editor: Lu Yujun
