Home Business Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading, Prada rose nearly 5%, Luk Fook Group rose nearly 3% Prada_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading, Prada rose nearly 5%, Luk Fook Group rose nearly 3% Prada_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading, Prada rose nearly 5%, Luk Fook Group rose nearly 3% Prada_Sina Finance_Sina.com



Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading. Prada (01913) rose 4.53% to HK$57.70; Luk Fook Group (00590) rose 2.50% to HK$26.70; Giordano International (00709) rose 2.42% to HK$2.54; Samsonite (01910) rose 1.60% to HK$25.35; Chow Tai Fook (01929) rose 0.77% to HK$15.76.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, and one-on-one guidance service!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Lu Yujun

See also  Unionmeccanica-trade unions agreement for renewal of the metalworkers' national collective labor agreement

You may also like

The Jinan Municipal Government portal focuses on the...

Wholesale prices fall further in March | free...

The Stock Exchanges focus on less aggressive central...

Netto now sells balcony power plants cheaper

Here are the best jobs 2023, where well-being...

RLB: 100 million euros in capital for Invest...

Elkann, Ferrari record for deliveries, revenues and profitability

Data experts from all over the world meet...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 14th. Cautious rise in...

C Video｜The 108th National Sugar and Wine Commodities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy