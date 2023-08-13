Hong Kong Secretary for the Environment and Ecology Attends APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting in the United States

Hong Kong Secretary for the Environment and Ecology, Xie Zhanhuan, has departed for Seattle, United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Energy Ministers’ Meeting, according to a press release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting, which will take place on August 15th and 16th, will focus on the theme “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”. Ministers and senior officials from the 21 APEC member economies will gather to discuss how to enhance cooperation in order to accelerate the clean energy transition while ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic development in the region.

Key topics for discussion include the decarbonisation of the energy sector, strengthening energy resilience and security in the region, and setting new energy targets for APEC members. Xie Zhanhuan will participate in a session on carbon reduction in the energy industry on August 15th, where he will share Hong Kong’s strategies and efforts in reducing carbon emissions. This includes the development of new energy facilities such as offshore liquefied natural gas receiving terminals, as well as the goal to cease coal usage for daily power generation by 2035.

During his trip to the United States, Xie Zhanhuan will also hold bilateral talks with representatives from other APEC economies to discuss strengthening cooperation on energy-related issues. In addition, he will visit new energy facilities, including Microsoft Corporation’s geothermal center.

Deputy Director of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Poon Kwok-ying, will also attend the APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting.

Xie Zhanhuan is expected to return to Hong Kong on August 17th. During his absence, Wong Suk-han, the Deputy Secretary for the Environment and Ecology, will act as the Secretary for the Environment and Ecology.

The article source is Jiemian News, with Interface News as the publishing source. It is important to note that the content does not constitute investment advice and readers should proceed accordingly at their own risk.

