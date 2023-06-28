Hong Kong Stock Exchange: In the future, mainland investors will be able to use RMB to buy stocks of foreign companies

© Reuters. Hong Kong Stock Exchange: In the future, mainland investors will be able to use RMB to buy foreign company stocks

Financial Associated Press, June 27th (Editor Tong Gu) The Hong Kong Stock Exchange launched the “Hong Kong Dollar-RMB Dual Counter Mode” last Monday (June 19th), providing investors with more trading options and companies with a Access to the offshore RMB pool in Hong Kong.

HKEX’s Joint Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equity Securities, Yao Jiaren, was a guest and shared on HKEX’s “Podcast” channel how the launch of the “HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model” will help expand HKEX as the world‘s leading offshore RMB center status and promote the process of RMB internationalization.

Yao Jiaren said that the market has responded positively to this dual-counter model, and they have been busy handling a large number of applications from issuers and market makers (market makers) recently. Recently, eligible stocks of foreign companies mainly listed in Hong Kong have been allowed to be included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect. In the future, mainland investors can use RMB to directly buy and sell the stocks of these foreign companies.

The following is the interview transcript of Yao Jiaren, co-chief operating officer and head of equity securities of HKEx:

Wu: The host of this episode is Jeffrey Ng

Yao: The guest of this episode is Wilfred Yiu, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equity Securities, Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Wu: Hello everyone, welcome to the latest episode of HKEXVoice, the “podcast” channel of the Hong Kong Exchange. From time to time, our management and industry experts share their insights on the development of Hong Kong’s financial market through this channel. I am Wu Haohua, the host of this episode.

Hong Kong has the world‘s largest offshore RMB pool. In the past ten years, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been committed to improving the liquidity of RMB in the Hong Kong market, providing investors with a wealth of RMB-denominated products. The “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model” recently launched by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the important measures in the development of the RMB ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Today, we are delighted to have the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equity Securities Yao Jiaren as a guest to share with you how the launch of the “Hong Kong Dollar-RMB Dual Counter Model” will help expand Hong Kong’s RMB ecosystem and promote the process of RMB internationalization .

Wu: Wilfred, the “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model” is closely related to the development of Hong Kong as a leading offshore RMB center. Before we discuss the newly launched “HKD-RMB dual counter model”, can you introduce the existing RMB-denominated products in the Hong Kong market?

Yao: Hong Kong is the world‘s first offshore RMB market. We introduced offshore RMB products as early as 2010. The offshore RMB market in Hong Kong has been developing steadily over the years, covering a wide range of products including fixed income, equity securities, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded products (ETFs), and more.

To further support the development of RMB securities, we have also launched other currency risk management tools, such as the USD/CNH (Hong Kong) futures launched in 2012, which has since grown into one of our flagship products. In addition, the launch of Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Bond Connect is an important milestone in the development of our RMB business, providing international investors with more choices of RMB products. Therefore, our philosophy is to allow more international investors to access RMB products through the most convenient and risk-controllable mechanism, thereby increasing the use of RMB. This is exactly what we are doing to support the internationalization of the RMB and strengthen Hong Kong as the world‘s leading offshore RMB center, and the “Hong Kong Dollar-RMB Dual Counter Model” is one of our latest initiatives.

Wu: How can the “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model” further enrich the RMB product ecosystem in Hong Kong? What innovation does this new initiative bring to the market?

Yao: The special feature of the “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual-counter model” is the dual-counter banker (small fortune note: market maker) mechanism. The dual-counter market maker under this mechanism will provide bilateral quotations for the RMB counter of eligible securities, provide continuous liquidity for the RMB counter, connect the liquidity between the Hong Kong dollar and RMB counters, and narrow the price difference between the two counters.

As the international use of RMB increases, we hope that the new model will help to provide international investors with more choices of trading currencies, and also help issuers and investors to take advantage of the rapidly growing pool of RMB funds. We encourage market participants to use renminbi more widely to trade stocks listed in Hong Kong, and to seize the new opportunities that renminbi will bring to the market.

Wu: This is indeed good news. Wilfred, how has the market reacted to this new initiative so far? What are your expectations for the new model?

Yao: The market has responded positively to the dual-counter model, and we have been busy processing a large number of applications from issuers and market makers recently. The first batch of securities under the dual-counter model includes 24 listed companies, accounting for about 40% of the average daily turnover of the stock market, and many of them are well-known blue-chip companies.

In the future, we hope to continue to expand this dual-counter model and welcome more issuers to join. Our team is currently focused on ensuring the smooth initial operation of the dual-counter model and bookmaker mechanism, providing a reliable platform for the market and laying a solid foundation for better participation by all market participants. We believe that the introduction of this model will further enrich the RMB product ecosystem in Hong Kong and help deepen the RMB offshore capital pool. It will certainly take some time for the liquidity and scale of the dual counter model to grow, but we are all very much looking forward to this new opportunity.

Wu: In 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced that it will support Hong Kong Stock Connect to add RMB stock trading counters, allowing mainland investors to buy and sell Hong Kong-listed stocks in RMB. How can the recently launched “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model” prepare for the addition of RMB stock trading counters in Hong Kong Stock Connect in the future?

Yao: We are delighted that this initiative has the support of Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. In the future, the addition of RMB stock trading counters to Hong Kong Stock Connect will attract more mainland investors to participate in the Hong Kong market through the interconnection mechanism and use RMB to buy and sell Hong Kong stocks.

The introduction of the dual-counter model will help expand and deepen the liquidity of the RMB market in Hong Kong, and prepare for the subsequent preparations for mainland investors to trade securities priced in RMB through Hong Kong Stock Connect. This model is expected to facilitate the flow of RMB capital between Hong Kong and the Mainland market in the future.

Wu: Wilfred, after the launch of the “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model”, what further development will there be in the future?

Yao: The “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model” is an important part of promoting the development of the RMB ecosystem in Hong Kong, and this ecosystem also includes allowing investors to participate in the mainland A-share market through the interconnection mechanism, buying and selling RMB bonds through Bond Connect, and trading in Hong Kong Diversified RMB products on the market. The above measures are an important part of the process of promoting the internationalization of the RMB, which will help strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global offshore RMB hub. In the next step, we will study increasing the number of securities offering HKD counters and RMB counters and including RMB counters in Southbound Stock Connect.

We have recently allowed eligible stocks of foreign companies primarily listed in Hong Kong to be included in the Southbound Stock Connect, providing these listed companies with the opportunity to attract a wide range of mainland investors. Under the dual-counter model, in the future, mainland investors can use RMB to directly buy and sell the stocks of these foreign companies, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the Hong Kong market. We will continue to improve the RMB ecosystem in Hong Kong, optimize the interconnection mechanism, and increase the liquidity of stocks under the Hong Kong dual-counter model and the entire Hong Kong market. In the next step, we will launch Chinese treasury bond futures and continue to optimize the ecosystem of RMB products in Hong Kong.

Wu: Thank you for being a guest on this podcast. We will closely monitor the development of the offshore RMB ecosystem in the Hong Kong market.

Wu: Dear listeners, if you want to know more about the contents of this issue or about the markets under HKEX, please visit the official website of HKEX. Thanks for listening, see you next time.

