The excellent news coming from China‘s macroeconomic front leads the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange to fly by more than 3%. The list marks a rally of around 3.3%.

The official data relating to the manufacturing PMI for February has been released in China.

The index highlights the positive effect of the reopening of the repeated phases of lockdown – launched until the end of 2022 – on the Chinese economy.

The abandonment of the Zero Covid policy and the resumption of activities immediately translate into a strong improvement in macro data.

The manufacturing PMI thus jumped to 52.6 points in February, the record since April 2012, when it stood at 53.5 points, and much better than the 50.1 reported in January and the 50.5 expected by economists interviewed by Reuters.

China‘s PMI services index also accelerated, rising from 54.4 in January to 56.3 points in February and against

55 points estimated by the consensus.

The PMI Composite thus strengthened to 56.4 from the previous 52.9 points.

The PMI indices confirm the expansion phase of manufacturing activity and that of services, as they exceed 50 points, dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The unofficial manufacturing PMI, compiled by Caixin, also relating to the month of February, was also announced today: here too, a strong improvement, up to 51.6 points compared to the previous 49.2 points, the record since August 2022.

