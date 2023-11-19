Hong Kong Stock Hang Seng Index Plummets After Leader of Communist Party of China and US President Biden Meeting

Create a news article using this content

[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) After the meeting between the leader of the Communist Party of China and US President Biden, the Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index evaporated 3.5% for two consecutive days.

On November 17, after the Hang Seng Index opened 248 points lower, the decline expanded. The high for the day also fell by 201 points, and the low fell by 419 points. It finally closed at 17,454 points, down 2.1%.

The H-Share Index (State-owned Enterprises Index, also known as the H-Share Index, full name Hang Seng China Enterprises Index) fell 142 points (2.3%) to close at 5,974 points.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Index (Hang Seng Technology Index) closed 69 points (1.7%) lower at 3,980 points.

Alibaba’s American Depositary Receipts (ADR) stock price fell 10% on the 17th. This drop may be the largest single-day drop in more than a year. Alibaba’s market value has evaporated by approximately US$20 billion.

The Hang Seng Index and the China National Index recorded their largest single-day declines in a month. The Hang Seng Index, China National Index, the Stock Exchange Index and ADR have fallen for two consecutive days.

The Hang Seng Index fell 248 points (down 1.4%) on the 16th to 17,584. The H-Share Index opened 87 points or 1.4% lower at 6,029. The KLCI opened 1.6% lower at 3,983. ADR fell 9% on the 16th and closed at its lowest level since May.

Hong Kong stocks fell one after another just two days after the meeting between the leader of the Communist Party of China and US President Biden.

On November 15, U.S. time, Biden and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit. The two sides met after 11 a.m. Western Time on the 15th and started talks that lasted until about 1:35 p.m.

However, when responding to questions at the press conference, Biden replied that he still believed Xi Jinping was a “dictator.” Some analysts believe that Biden’s speech “cast a shadow” on what the two sides claim to be the most fruitful meeting.

Editor in charge: Li Muen#

.

Share this: Facebook

X

