(Original title: Hong Kong Stocks IPO Weekly Report: Vaccine developer Luzhu Biology submits form to Weitian Express and passes the hearing)

News from the Associated Press, February 19 (edited by Ma Yijie)The Financial Associated Press brings you this week’s Hong Kong stock IPO information.

As of press time, this week (February 13-February 19), a total of 2 companies submitted listing applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and 1 company passed the hearing.

Let’s look at the submission form first. This week, 2 companies submitted forms to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

1) On February 13, Beijing Green Bamboo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. submitted a listing application to the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and CICC was its sole sponsor.

The prospectus discloses that Green Bamboo Bio is committed to developing innovative human vaccines and therapeutic biological agents to prevent and control infectious diseases and treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company plans to build a new R&D and production facility in Beijing in the second quarter of 2023, and the construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024; the total production capacity of the new facility is expected to be 8 million doses of recombinant varicella vaccine and 4 million doses of recombinant rabies vaccine per year. According to financial data, from 2021 to 2022, Green Bamboo Biotech has temporarily no product sales revenue, and other revenues are 6.896 million yuan and 13.923 million yuan respectively; while research and development expenditures are 42.983 million yuan and 91.426 million yuan respectively in the same period.

2) On February 17, Zhenhe Technology Group submitted a form to the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and CICC and Merrill Lynch were its joint sponsors. The company had a submission record on September 26, 2022.

According to the prospectus, Zhenhe Technology is a leading innovative tumor molecular diagnosis and detection company in China. The company currently has 20 commercial products and services, and 16 products and services under research at different stages of development. Financial data show that Zhenhe Technology‘s income mainly comes from central laboratory business, hospital admission business and other services. In the three fiscal years from 2020 to 2022, the company’s operating income was 304 million yuan, 393 million yuan, and 435 million yuan; research and development expenditures were 137 million yuan, 176 million yuan, and 250 million yuan; the pre-tax losses for the same period were 581 million yuan. , 407 million yuan and 429 million yuan.

Look at the hearing again. This week, a company passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

1) On February 13, Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co., Ltd. passed the listing hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with Haitong International as its sole sponsor.

According to the prospectus, Way-Tianyuntong is mainly engaged in the road freight digital ecosystem business. According to China Insights Consulting, during the track record period, the company operated one of the largest digital freight platforms in China in terms of online GTV. Financial data show that from 2019 to 2021 and the first nine months of 2022, the company’s revenue will be approximately 3.561 billion yuan, 4.665 billion yuan, 6.297 billion yuan and 4.711 billion yuan; gross profit will be approximately 212 million yuan, 301 million yuan, 400 million yuan, respectively 100 million yuan and 259 million yuan.