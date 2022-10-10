Home Business Hong Kong stock market -2.5%: chip stocks sink by over -24% after US restrictions on exports to China
Strong sell-offs on the stocks of Chinese chip-producing giants on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in the wake of the entry into force of new US rules, which will limit Beijing’s ability to purchase, produce and develop high-level semiconductors used for the production of advanced military systems.

The United States has in fact decided to impose restrictions on the exports of chips from American semiconductor manufacturers to China; those who want to proceed with the sale of their equipment to Beijing will have to get the green light from the US Department of Commerce.

Hong Kong’s stock thump in China‘s largest chip maker, SMIC – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation -, sold more than 5% in intraday lows.

Hua Hong Semiconductor also hurt, slipping by more than 10%, while Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Company saw its prices plummet to more than -24% in the early hours of the trading day.

The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell as low as -2.55%, while the sub-index of hi-tech stocks lost as much as – 3.9%.

At the beginning of September, from a documentation filed with the SEC, the American semiconductor giant Nvidia announced that it had received an order from the US government, on August 26, to apply for a new license to be able to export new products to China, Hong Kong included.

Washington wants to prevent the semiconductors produced by the group from being used by the Chinese army. Nvidia said restrictions on its exports to China will affect the A100 and H100 CPUs, which are being sold to companies.

