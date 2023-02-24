Home Business Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index approaches 2000 points, S&I index falls more than 3%, but Beishui buys 8 billion Provider Investing.com
Investing.com – On Friday (24th), the Hong Kong stock market opened lower and moved lower. The Hang Seng Index approached 2000 points downwards. Four weeks down.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 116.312 billion, an increase from the 102.662 billion in the previous trading day; Beishui bought a lot, and the net purchase of southbound funds was 8.234 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 8.972 billion yuan.

As of market close:

  • It fell 1.68% to 20010.04 points, down 3.43% for the whole week;
  • fell 0.56% to 19,976.5 points;
  • It fell 3.34% to 4010.66 points, down 5.8% for the whole week;
  • It fell 2.28% to 6703.45 points, down 4.12% for the week.

(Weekly Chart of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index)

(Weekly Chart of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index)

Most technology stocks fell, NetEase (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) fell 11.21%, leading the decline in blue chips and Hang Seng Technology Index constituents, due to weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 5.36%. Although the revenue and profit in the third fiscal quarter were higher than expected, the GMV of online physical goods of Taobao and Tmall recorded a single-digit decline year-on-year, and the revenue growth rate in the same period Only 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK: ) (OTC: ) fell 1.85%, and Meituan (HK: ) fell 3.38%.

Auto stocks fell, Great Wall Motor (HK:) fell 9.12%, Geely Automobile (HK:) fell 5.43%, GAC Group (HK:) fell 3.16%, Weilai (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 6.30%, Xiaopeng Auto (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 3.74%, and Li Auto (HK:)(NASDAQ:) fell 2.42%.

See also  Netease has refunded more than 1.12 million Blizzard national server players; Xiaomi's first car will be rolled off the assembly line in 2024 and mass-produced; Huawei responds to rumors of leading the AITO brand｜Do Morning Post-DoNews

Some shipping stocks rose. Pacific Basin (HK:) rose 9.54%, COSCO Shipping Energy (HK:) rose 2.82%, and Orient Overseas International (HK:) rose 1.40%. The basic profit of Pacific Basin Shipping last year was US$715 million, which is the best in history. The company also plans to distribute a final basic dividend of 17 Hong Kong cents per share and an additional final special dividend of 9 Hong Kong cents per share.

Elsewhere, the Baltic Dry index posted its second record gain on Thursday as demand for all types of vessels increased. The Baltic Dry index rose 142 points, or 21.1%, to 816 points, its highest in more than a month.

Among individual stocks, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK: ) fell 2.50%. The financial report shows that the operating income of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2022 was 18.456 billion Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 12%, and the net profit was 10.078 billion Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 20%. Both revenue and net profit fell for the first time.

Editor: Liu Chuan

