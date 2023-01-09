© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes up about 400 points, Alibaba stands at HK$110 and hits a half-year high



Investing.com – On Monday (9th), the Hong Kong stock market opened higher and then consolidated. The Hang Seng Index once rose by more than 2%, and closed up about 400 points. The Hang Seng Technology Index rose by more than 3%.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 156.423 billion, which was 148.275 billion in the previous trading day; the net sales of southbound funds were 1.225 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 1.322 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 1.89% to 21388.34 points;

Up 0.36% to 21,481.5 points;

Up 3.15%, at 4570.72 points;

It rose 1.99% to 7286.07 points.

Technology stocks generally rose, led by Alibaba. Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) rose 8.66% to HK$110.40, a new high since July, leading the rise in the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index; Ali Health (HK: ) rose 7.70%.

On January 7, Ant Group released the “Announcement of Ant Group on Continuously Improving Corporate Governance” on its official website. The announcement shows that Jack Ma gave up actual control over Ant Group by rescinding a series of agreements, and Ant Group has no actual controller.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 3.61%. Xiaomi Group (HK:) rose 7.65%, Kuaishou (HK:) rose 2.11%

However, Meituan (HK: ) fell 1.45%. Tencent Holdings issued an announcement regarding the declaration of a special interim dividend for the Class B ordinary shares of Meituan indirectly held by the company in the form of distribution in specie.

Mining stocks soared, Zijin Mining (HK:) rose 10.23%, Chalco (HK:) rose 7.87%, China Molybdenum (HK:) rose 5.61%, Minmetals Resources (HK:) rose 4.67%.

Power stocks fell, China Resources Power (HK:) fell 3.85%, China Power (HK:) fell 4.65%, and Huaneng Power International (HK:) fell 1.19%.

Market news:

The high-speed rail between Hong Kong and the Mainland will be1moon15Re-shipment a few days ago

According to CCTV reports, the 9th is the second day after the resumption of quarantine-free customs clearance between Hong Kong and the mainland, and it is also the first working day. Lam Sai-hung, Secretary of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau, said that preparations are being made for the resumption of the high-speed rail. The flights to and from Shenzhen and Guangzhou will be opened first, and other inter-provincial and long-distance flights will be resumed later. As for the high-speed rail, Lin Shixiong reiterated the goal of resuming operation no later than January 15. He said that the trial operation of the high-speed rail has already started, and the staff of the port and the railway company are familiarizing themselves with the procedures.

Economists expect: Hong Kong2023yearGDPmaterial growth3.3%is expected to surpass Singapore

Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow 3.3 percent in 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey of 12 economists last week, up from 2.7 percent forecast by 25 economists surveyed in November. Singapore will grow 2%, the latest estimates from a Bloomberg survey show. If Hong Kong’s economy grows faster than that, it will surpass Singapore’s for the first time since 2008.

CICC: The Hong Kong stock market is still higher than the current position14~18% repair space

CICC stated that under the baseline scenario, we believe that the current time point is more similar to 2019. We update and estimate that the Hong Kong stock market still has 14-18% room for repair compared with the current position, based on 6-10% profit growth and 5-8% profit growth. valuation repair. In terms of funds, southbound funds are expected to benefit from the continued inflow of domestic liquidity environment and become the main force of funds in Hong Kong stocks; the large-scale return of overseas funds needs to be improved in fundamentals. In the future, if domestic fundamentals and corporate profits can continue to recover, we expect that overseas funds are expected to return under the current obviously under-allocated conditions.

