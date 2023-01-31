© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market closed: Hang Seng Index fell about 2% at one point, Chia Tai Enterprise International soared more than 250%



Investing.com – On Tuesday (31st), the Hong Kong stock market opened slightly higher and then continued to fall. The index ended down about 1 percent.

The turnover fell, but it was still at a high level. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 173.822 billion, compared with 203.248 billion in the previous trading day. Southbound funds continued to sell sharply, with a net sale of 6.32 billion yuan today and a net outflow of 3.23 billion yuan.

As of market close:

fell 1.03% to 21842.33 points;

fell 1.31% to 21,905.5 points;

It fell 0.82% to 4542.58 points;

It fell 0.95% to 7424.92 points.

On the board, stocks in pharmaceuticals, electronics, mainland insurance, real estate, and solar energy fell, while construction materials, fertilizers, metal mining, and shipping stocks rose slightly.

Most technology stocks fell, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 1.29%. Alibaba (HK: ) (NYSE: ) fell 1.28%. However, Meituan (HK:) rose 0.63%, while Xiaomi Group (HK:) rose 1.73%.

Pharmaceutical stocks fell, Pharmaron (HK:) fell 11.21%, GenScript Biotech (HK:) fell 6.54%, WuXi AppTec (HK:) and WuXi Biologics (HK:) fell more than 2%.

Among individual stocks, Chia Tai Enterprise International (HK: ), a subsidiary of the richest man in Thailand, soared 251.88%. It was previously reported that Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, was in Hong Kong with Thailand’s richest man, senior chairman of Chia Tai Group, and his third son, Chia Tai Chief Executive Officer. Xie Rongren met. The report also said that Xie Guomin and his son flew to Hong Kong to discuss important matters with Ma Yun in person.

market news

Li Jiachao: Comprehensive customs clearance between Hong Kong and the mainland will be achieved soon

Today (31st), the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, met with reporters before attending the Executive Council meeting. Good news will be announced soon, including the cancellation of nucleic acid testing requirements for customs clearance, the increase in the number of open ports, and the cancellation of the number of people.

Morgan Stanley: Monday’s drop in Hong Kong stocks offers a chance to buy on dips

Morgan Stanley believes Monday’s decline in Hong Kong stocks presents an “opportunity” and advises investors to buy on dips. “We continue to maintain our overweight rating on China stocks and recommend buying on dips at the current opportunity,” Morgan Stanley chief China market strategist Ying Wang wrote in a research note.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan