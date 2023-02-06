© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market closes: Hangke Index once fell more than 4%



Investing.com – On Monday (6th), the Hong Kong stock market got off to a dark start. The Hang Seng Index opened sharply lower, falling 2.65% at one point, falling for three consecutive days. The Hang Seng Technology Index fell more than 4% at one point.

However, the turnover remained stable. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 136.020 billion, compared with 129.960 billion in the previous trading day. At the same time, Beishui regained its buying momentum, reversing the previous five-day net selling trend, and today’s net buying of southbound funds was 1.99 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 4.055 billion yuan.

As of market close:

fell 2.02% to 21222.16 points;

fell 1.42% to 21,242.5 points;

It fell 3.65% to 4464.82 points;

It fell 2.68% to 7189.37 points.

On the board, stocks in biomedicine, film, technology, new energy, lithium batteries, metal mining, and cloud computing were among the biggest losers, while mainland financial stocks generally fell.

The constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Technology Index generally fell, GDS (HK:) fell 8.65%, Mingyuan Cloud (HK:) fell 7.81%, Meituan (HK:) fell 5.03%, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 2.13%, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 2.73%.

However, SenseTime-W (HK:) bucked the trend and rose 6.38%. SenseTime was invited to visit Saudi Arabia with a delegation from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mainland financial stocks fell, Ping An (HK:), China Merchants Bank (HK:) fell more than 3%, China Life (HK:) fell 2.18%, China Pacific Insurance (HK:) fell 2.86%, CICC (HK:) down 5.45%.

HSBC Holdings (HK: ) rose 1.25%, leading blue chips, but Standard Chartered Group (HK: ) fell 0.70%. Earlier, Citigroup issued a report stating that Hong Kong banking stocks have risen by 14% year-to-date, which is roughly in line with the performance of the Hang Seng Index. It is believed to be mainly supported by the broader reopening of the mainland. Among them, HSBC and Standard Chartered outperformed their local peers due to more attractive valuations, room for capital return gains and improved profitability.

Market news:

Customs clearance between Hong Kong and the mainland has fully resumed, and the second step of the cross-border Wealth Management Connect is expected

Yue Weiwen, President of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said today that with the full resumption of customs clearance between Hong Kong and the Mainland, the second step of the Cross-border Wealth Management Connect is expected to be opened, including whether the product types will be expanded from the current bond funds to stock funds, and even expand participating institutions and simplify the sales process , is discussing with the mainland ministries and commissions, and hopes to launch an optimization plan as soon as possible. If virtual banks are granted wealth management licenses in the Mainland and Hong Kong, they may also participate.

