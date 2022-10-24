Strong sales on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with the Hang Seng benchmark index falling by over -5%, weighed down by the sell-offs that hit hi-tech stocks.

The Hang Seng Tech sub-index slipped by more than 6%. The Tokyo stock exchange is positive, up by 0.53%, while Shanghai slips by more than -1%. Seoul + 0.91%, Sidney + 1.54%.

Tai Hui, chief market strategist of the Asia Pacific division of JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the trend referring to some factors, such as the jump in US Treasury yields, which would be weighing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It is also possible, Tai said, that investors had expectations regarding the outcome of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which ended on Saturday, October 22, and that they are serving the disappointment of the absence of incisive measures capable of assisting the economy.

“Since the meeting was mainly about changes in office, it is possible that the economic recovery will not come as soon as we had hoped,” said the strategist of JP Morgan.

In Japan, the protagonists were the rumors about a forex intervention by the authorities on Friday, aimed at curbing the thud of the yen. The yen has actually strengthened, but has returned to around JPY 149 against the US dollar in the past few hours.

A roundup of macro data from China has been released, including third quarter GDP.

China‘s GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.9% during the third quarter of the year. It is noted that, on October 17, the Beijing government, without giving any explanation, announced that the publication of the data, scheduled for the following day on October 18, would be postponed.

It is recalled that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China took place from 16 to 22 October. The publication was also postponed for other macro data, such as those relating to retail sales and industrial production.

The Chinese GDP figure was better than expected, as analysts had forecast a 3.3% -3.4% rise. However, the trend remains significantly below the government’s official growth target, equal to an economic expansion of 5.5%.

In any case, thanks to the relaxation of the restrictions imposed on the basis of the Zero Covid policy of the country, Chinese GDP recorded a strong recovery compared to + 0.4% in the second quarter.

The data relating to retail sales was also disclosed in China, which recorded a growth of 2.5% on an annual basis, lower than the + 3.3% expected by the consensus. In particular, a decline was recorded in retail sales of furniture and household items and, also, of construction materials. Car sales, on the other hand, are making a strong comeback, up 14.2% on an annual basis.

The figure relating to industrial production in China, on the other hand, rose by 6.3% on an annual basis, better than the + 4.8% expected, and accelerating compared to the previous growth of 4.2%.

China‘s unemployment rate rose to 5.5%. The youth unemployment rate remained high at 17.9%.

The pace of Chinese export growth slowed. In September, China‘s exports rose 5.7% year-on-year to $ 322.76 billion, compared with a + 7.1% increase in August. This is what emerged from the data published by the customs authorities of China. The data relating to exports highlighted a growth lower than the + 5.8% estimated by analysts.

Imports, on the other hand, grew by 0.3%, on an annual basis, to $ 238.01 billion, at the same pace of growth as in August, and below the + 1.3% expected by the consensus.

The trade balance thus highlighted a surplus worth US $ 84.75 billion in September, lower than the $ 79.39 billion in August.