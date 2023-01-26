Hong Kong stock market morning report on January 26: Chi-Med and Takeda reached an agreement Geely Automobile to acquire 49.9% of Proton’s share capital



1. According to Bloomberg News, on January 25 local time, social media companies Facebook (Facebook) and Instagram (Instagram) announced the restoration of their use rights after blocking former US President Trump’s account for two years.

2. Tesla’s Q4 revenue in 2022 is US$24.318 billion, market expectations are US$24.156 billion, US$17.719 billion in the same period last year; free cash flow in the fourth quarter is US$1.42 billion, estimated at US$3.13 billion; adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter $1.19, estimated $1.12.

3. According to the real-time data of Beacon Professional Edition, at 21:43 on January 25, the total box office (including pre-sale) of the 2023 Spring Festival stalls (January 21-January 27) exceeded the 5 billion mark.

4. Over the past year, cryptocurrency companies seeking to go public have faced more scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), while financial woes and failures have spread across the volatile industry. A group of cryptocurrency-focused companies including Bullish Global, Circle Internet Financial and eToro Group have failed to obtain the SEC approval needed to go public. These companies are seeking to list on stock exchanges by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). It’s another route to listing that was popular in 2020 and 2021 before increased regulation and market turmoil ended the SPAC boom.

5. On January 23, NetEase released the “Farewell Letter to Blizzard National Server Players: Thank You for 14 Years” announcement, officially announcing the suspension of Blizzard games. At 0:00 on January 24, 2023, “World of Warcraft”, “Hearthstone”, “Watching Pioneer”, “Diablo III”, “Warcraft III: Remastered Edition”, “Heroes of the Storm” represented by NetEase “, “StarCraft” series products, all operations in the Chinese mainland market will be officially terminated. Blizzard will close the Battle.net login and all game servers, and close the client download at the same time.

On Wednesday (January 25), U.S. stocks fell rapidly after the market opened, and then the three major indexes began to rebound. At the end of the session, the Dow and the S&P once turned up.

As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 0.03% to 33,743.84 points, recording four consecutive positive daily lines, and fell about 1.3% at one point during the session; the S&P 500 index fell 0.02% to 4,016.22 points, and fell about 1.7% at one point; Nasda The Gram Composite Index fell 0.18% to 11,313.36 points, after falling more than 2.3% at one point.

Among them, the ADR index of Hong Kong stocks rose. Calculated in proportion, it closed at 22,443 points, an increase of 399.41 points or 1.78% compared with the closing price in Hong Kong.

The Year of the Tiger market in Hong Kong stocks officially ended, and the last trading day closed up across the board. Since October 31, the Hang Seng Index has rebounded by 48%. As of the close, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.82% to 22044.65 points; the Hang Seng Technology Index rose 2.67% to 4568.79 points, up 2.67%; the State Enterprise Index reported 7483.58 points, up 2.34%.

Company news

Chi-Med (00013.HK): Reached a licensing agreement with Takeda for the development and commercialization of fruquintinib outside of China

Geely Automobile (00175.HK): On January 20, Geely International Hong Kong completed the acquisition of a 49.9% stake in Proton and a sales loan of 1.063 billion US dollars and 56.39 million US dollars (equivalent to approximately RMB 393.7 million). The total cash consideration is approximately RMB 1,456.7 million, and the annual interest rate of the sales loan is 6%.It is reported that Proton’s main business includes the production and sale of its own brand of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia

GenScript Biotech (01548.HK): The net sales of CARVYKTI® trade for the quarter ended December 30 were approximately US$55 million

Emperor Cultural Industry (00491.HK): Issued a profit warning, expecting an interim net loss of no more than HK$150 million

China Mobile (HK:) (00941.HK): In December 2022, the total number of mobile business customers will be about 975 million, with a net increase of 325,000 in a single month; the cumulative net increase of 18.114 million for the year; the number of 5G package customers will reach about 614 100 million households.The total number of wired broadband customers is about 272 million, with a net increase of 2.225 million in a single month and a cumulative net increase of 32.062 million in the year

Shenzhen Enterprises (00604.HK): The cumulative contracted sales in 2022 will be 19.209 billion yuan, an increase of 0.6% from last year; the cumulative sales area will be 823,800 square meters, an increase of 23.6% from last year, and the average price will be 23,317 yuan. Among them, the contract sales in December were 8.239 billion yuan, an increase of 621.1% month-on-month and 116.4% year-on-year; the sales area was 426,900 square meters, an increase of 909.6% month-on-month and 195.9% year-on-year

Minmetals Real Estate (00230.HK): In 2022, the cumulative contracted sales will be 13.30 billion yuan, and the cumulative sales area will be 560,000 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 48.9% and approximately 43.6% respectively

Broad Residential Industry (02163.HK): In 2022, the total amount of newly signed contracts for the group’s PC component manufacturing business will be 2.141 billion yuan, compared with 4.949 billion yuan for the same period last year

Fosun Pharma (02196.HK): Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine has been approved by the Macao Drug Administration as a routine imported vaccine for booster immunization of people aged 12 and above

China Dongxiang (03818.HK): In the three quarters ending December 2022, the retail turnover of Kappa brand stores on the entire platform achieved a mid-20%-30% year-on-year decline.For the nine months ending December 31, 2022, the cumulative retail sales of the entire platform will be 10%-20% lower than that of the previous year.