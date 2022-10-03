© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market morning report on October 3: Sinopec plans to delist its American depositary shares from the London Stock Exchange and plans to invest 10 billion to expand Jihe Expressway



1. The central bank announced that starting from October 1, 2022, the loan interest rate of the first personal housing provident fund will be lowered by 0.15 percentage points, and the interest rates of less than 5 years (including 5 years) and more than 5 years will be adjusted to 2.6% and 3.1% respectively. For example, if the provident fund loan is 1 million yuan, the loan is 30 years, and the repayment method is equal to the principal and interest, and the cumulative 30-year monthly payment will be reduced by 29,500 yuan.

2. The regulatory authorities have recently encouraged banks to further increase credit in the fields of manufacturing medium and long-term loans and real estate. Among them, in terms of medium and long-term loans for the manufacturing industry, 21 national banks are required to increase the medium and long-term loans of about 1.7 trillion yuan in the manufacturing industry from January to July, and encourage an additional 1 trillion yuan from August to December- 1.5 trillion yuan, and the growth rate of medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing sector of each bank shall not be lower than 30% in principle.

3. Fed Barkin said that Fed officials have hinted that the FOMC will continue to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve is “moving quickly” around tightening monetary policy, which will continue until U.S. inflation eases. He favored a “slightly aggressive” rate hike to keep inflation in check.

4. A special meeting of EU energy ministers was held in Brussels, Belgium on September 30 to reach a political agreement on emergency intervention measures to reduce energy prices, but failed to reach an agreement on setting a ceiling on natural gas prices. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simsson told a news conference after the meeting that the meeting did not take place because some member states see a price cap on Russian gas exports, including LNG, as a form of sanctions. No agreement has been reached on this.

5. OPEC+ representatives said that when the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries meets in Vienna on Wednesday, it will consider cutting oil production by more than 1 million barrels per day, and will not make a final decision on the scale of production cuts before ministers meet.

6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched the 2022 AI Day event, and the prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus was officially unveiled. Tesla showed videos of humanoid robots carrying boxes, watering plants, and moving metal rods in a car factory.

On Friday (September 30), Eastern Time, the market slump continued. The three major indexes collectively fell by more than 1%, and all closed at the lowest closing levels since 2020. The three major stock indexes all this week, this month and this quarter. ends with a drop.

As of the close, the Dow Jones index fell 1.71% to 28,725.51 points; the S&P 500 fell 1.51% to 3,585.62 points; the Nasdaq fell 1.51% to 10,575.62 points.

Among them, the Hong Kong stock ADR index rose, calculated proportionally, to close at 17,190 points, up 25.35 points or 0.15% from the Hong Kong closing.

In Q3 this year, the Hong Kong stock market disappointed many investors. As of Friday’s close, the Q3 Hang Seng Index has fallen by 21.16% to close at 17,234.45 points; the Hang Seng Technology Index has fallen by 29.16% to close at 3,450.24 points; the China Enterprises Index has fallen by 22.88% to close at 5,913.04 points.

Sinopec Corp. (00386.HK): plans to delist American depositary shares from the London Stock Exchange

Shenzhen Expressway (00548.HK): Invested about 12.987 billion yuan in the reconstruction and expansion project of Jihe Expressway

NIO-SW (09866.HK): Delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 29.3%, setting a new record for quarterly deliveries

Medical Healthcare (02138.HK): Proposed to acquire 60% of Pioneer Evolution for HK$36.4 million; to acquire 7.5% of Prime Inspire for HK$4.3755 million, increasing its shareholding to 77.5%

China Shipping Heavy Industry (00651.HK): Loss attributable to interim shareholders of HK$144 million, a year-on-year increase of 3.92%

China All Access (00633.HK): As of the end of June 2022, the interim revenue was 1.552 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 51.2%; the loss attributable to shareholders was 242 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 106.5%

KWG Group (01813.HK): Completed the September 2023 Notes Exchange Offer and Agreed to Solicit and Issue US$636 million August 2024 New Notes

OCT (Asia) (03366.HK): Plans to sell a 51% stake in Shanghai Shouchi Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings (01313.HK): Entered into a new strategic cooperation agreement with China Resources Land Holdings, and the annual caps of related transactions for the two years ending in 2023 are 150 million yuan respectively

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (01919.HK): COSCO SHIPPING Logistics plans to transfer about 13.46% of the COSCO SHIPPING supply chain to COSCO SHIPPING and the transaction price is 1.217 billion yuan

Tencent Holdings (00700.HK): Invested HK$353 million to repurchase 1.32 million shares at HK$263.8-275.4.Tencent has repurchased a total of HK$10.556 billion for 30 consecutive trading days