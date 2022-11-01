Buy boom on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with the benchmark Hang Seng index soaring by 5.7%, after losing more than 14% in October, slipping to a low since April 2009.

In today’s session, purchases mainly concerned hi-tech stocks, with the Hang Seng Tech sub-index rallying by 8%.

The other Asian stock exchanges also performed well, with the Shanghai Composite index rising by 0.86% after the publication of the China SME manufacturing index drawn up by Caixin which, although contracting to 49.2 points, was confirmed to be slightly better. of economists’ expectations.

Buy in Hong Kong especially on Alibaba, up by 6.5%, Meituan (+ 9.1%), Tencent + 7%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.33% today to 27,678.92 points.

On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indices are positive: those on the Dow Jones rise by 145 points (+ 0.45%), those on the S&P 500 advance by 0.60%, those on the Nasdaq are up by 0.72 %.

The RBA – Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank – announced it had raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with economists’ expectations, to 2.85%.

This is the seventh time in a row that the central bank has raised the key reference rates in its fight against inflation. The Sydney stock exchange posted an increase of 1.65%. The Seoul stock exchange also performed well, up 1.81%.