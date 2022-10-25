Home Business Hong Kong stock market uncertain: there is still the Xi Jinping effect. Good Tokyo (+ 1%), US flat futures
The Hong Kong stock market is up slightly after the eve of about 6%, following the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which confirmed the leadership of President Xi Jinping, with a more authoritarian turn.

Xi Jinping sent Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang out of the party’s central committee, choosing his loyalists for the top management.

The Hang Seng index opened today’s session down, and then attempted a comeback, which however is confirmed to be decidedly crippled, so much so that now the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges slide into the red. Seoul below par, Sidney + 0.28%.

The Tokyo stock exchange is doing well, with the Nikkei 225 index advancing by more than 1%.

Yesterday’s positive close on Wall Street: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.06 points or + 1.3%, to 31,499.62. The S&P 500 advanced 1.2% to 3,797.34 and the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly + 0.9% to 10,952.61. But US futures are now weak, swinging below par.

