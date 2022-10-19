Original title: Afternoon Review of Hong Kong Stocks | Hang Seng Index fell by more than 1%, science and technology stocks collectively retreated, education stocks and shipping stocks rose against the trend, and New Oriental Online rose by more than 9%

Futu Information, October 19 | The three major indexes continued to decline in morning trading, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.18%, the HSCEI down 1.46%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index down 2.59%.

As of the noon close, Hong Kong stocks rose 595, fell 970, and closed flat at 1,359.

plate,Large technology stocks fell, Kuaishou fell by more than 5%, Meituan and JD.com fell by nearly 4%, and Alibaba, NetEase, and Tencent all fell by more than 2%.

Mainland property stocks rose collectively, with China Resources Land and China Overseas Land & Development up about 2%. It is said that many housing companies are advancing the second round of financing.

Rising freight rates + Russian oil embargo, shipping stocks strengthened collectively, and COSCO SHIPPING Energy rose more than 11%.

Power stocks rose, CLP Holdings rose nearly 2%, and the power grid and pumped storage construction continued to increase in the third quarter, and the driving effect of power investment will appear.

Online education stocks performed well. New Oriental Online rose more than 9%, and New Oriental and Tianli International Education rose about 2%.

Local stocks in Hong Kong strengthened, Cheung Kong Group rose more than 2%, and the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, announced the first “Policy Address” today.

See also Not afraid of rising oil prices?Wanhua Chemical will earn nearly 25 billion in 2021, with a year-on-year increase of 145.47% in net profit | Daily Economic News

Apple is reported to cut production of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple concept stocks fell, and Sunny Optical Technology fell nearly 3%.

The bidding for Genting's gaming license was unconditionally accepted, Macau's gaming revenue fell 70% year-on-year, gaming stocks fell across the board, and Wynn Macau fell more than 4%.

In other respects, pharmaceutical stocks that have risen in a row have pulled back, and mobile game stocks, beer stocks, and semiconductor stocks have generally fallen.

With a surge of more than 11%, the Baltic Crude Oil Tanker Index rose for five consecutive days. The agency said that the future supply and demand gap in the oil transportation sector may reach a historical extreme.

Against the market, it rose by more than 9%. Institutions are optimistic about the continuous innovation of Oriental selection content and believe that it has a certain valuation premium.

Up nearly 3%, it is reported that BMW will invest another 10 billion yuan to expand battery projects in China.

Up nearly 7%, battery supply continues to be in short supply, and energy storage companies generally suspend orders.

Up nearly 7%, the agency expects that the Waukee Orenza is expected to become its first commercial product.

Down more than 4%, the company issued a statement today on the official Weibo, expressing its apology for the design and styling of some of the products in the "Dream Walk" show.

BofA Securities: Downgraded $Tencent Holdings (00700.HK)$ target price to HK$484, rated "Buy"

Bank of America said in a research report that Tencent is about to announce its third-quarter results. The bank continued to maintain its forecast for a decline in game and advertising revenue, and the trend is expected to be similar to the second quarter. The bank believes that Tencent's efficiency improvement measures may ease its profit margin pressure, and its gross profit margin is expected to remain stable in the third quarter, at 43% quarter-on-quarter, and its IFRS operating profit margin will rise from 22% in the second quarter increased to 25%. In addition, Tencent has entered a "silent period" before its performance. Previously, its repurchase amount ranged from 44 million to 45 million US dollars per day from August 19 to October 11 (the same below), and increased to the period About 76 million to 77 million yuan per day in the first three trading days. The bank expects the group to resume buybacks after reporting its third-quarter results.

See also ThinkPad X1 Nano and Zenbook Duo. Two stellar laptops, even in price

Half-day turnover TOP20

