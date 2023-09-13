Hong Kong Stocks Approach 18,000 Points Amidst Strong Wait-and-See Sentiment

Hong Kong Stocks Fluctuate Near 18,000 Points with Strong Wait-and-See Sentiment

Investing.com – On Wednesday (13th), the Hong Kong stock market once again held close to 18,000 points. The Hang Seng Index opened higher in the morning and fell sharply, and then continued to test 18,000 points. The Hang Seng Technology Index also fluctuated above 4,000 points.

Today’s transaction volume of the Hang Seng Index was less than 80 billion, only 79.858 billion, showing a strong wait-and-see mood; Beishuiwei City fled, and southbound funds sold a net 1.767 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 93.2025 million yuan.

As of market close, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.09% to 18,009.22 points, and fell to 17,954.97 points during the session; Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.33% to 18,036.5 points; the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 0.56% to 4,041.19 points; the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.39% to 6,235.71 points.

Mainland developer stocks rose. Powerlong Properties (HK:1238) rose 6.03%, Country Garden (HK:2007) rose 2.8%, Sunac China (HK:1918) rose 3.9%, and Logan Group (HK:3380) rose 6%, Agile Group (HK:3383) rose 5.4%. However, Sino-Ocean Group (HK:3377) fell 18.07%.

Coal stocks rose slightly, with China Shenhua (HK:1088) rising 1.71%, Yankuang Energy (HK:1171) rising 3.46%, China Coal Energy (HK:1898) rising 1.27%, and Yancoal Australia (HK:3668) rising 2.08%.

Pharmaceutical stocks fell modestly, with WuXi Biologics (HK:2269) falling 1.41%, Sinopharm Holdings (HK:1099) falling 3.60%, China National Biopharmaceuticals (HK:1177) falling 1.35%, and Junshi Biologics (HK:1877) falling 4.72%.

Technology stocks generally fell, with Tencent Holdings (HK:0700) (OTC:TCTZF) falling 0.56%, Alibaba (HK:9988) (NYSE:BABA) falling 0.87%, JD.com (HK:9618) (NASDAQ:JD) falling 0.80%, Meituan (HK:3690) falling 1.36%, and Kuaishou (HK:1024) falling 0.31%.

Compiler: Liu Chuan.

