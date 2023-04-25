Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes below 20,000 points and hits a monthly low

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes below 20,000 points and hits new low in the month



Investing.com – On Monday (24th), the Hong Kong stock market opened lower and fluctuated lower. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index once fell 1.7%. Although the decline narrowed in the last hour, the Hang Seng Index still closed at 20000 Below that, it hit its lowest close since late March.

The turnover shrank sharply, falling below 100 billion. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 87.977 billion, compared with 106.122 billion in the previous trading day;

As of market close:

It fell 0.58% to 19959.94 points;

Before the deadline, it fell 0.40% to 19,920.5 points;

It fell 0.37% to 3955.43 points;

It fell 0.67% to 6718.96 points.

The pharmaceutical stock market bucked the trend and rose. Before the deadline, CSPC (HK:), CanSino Bio-B (HK:), China Traditional Chinese Medicine (HK:) rose about 3%, and Xinhua Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose more than 6%.

Most of the mainland property stocks fell. Before the deadline, Country Garden (HK:) and Longfor Group (HK:) fell more than 2%, and Sunac China (HK:) fell about 5%.

Most technology stocks fell, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) fell about 1.7%, and Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) fell about 1.6%.

Looking ahead, CICC analysts Liu Gang and Zhang Weihan said that what is more important to the market is not how strong the “past” economic data is, but the “future” stamina.

They pointed out that there are concerns in the market that “the current unexpected momentum is more the result of retaliatory repairs after the epidemic”, that is, the upward momentum may not be sustainable.

At the same time, the strong data in the past “will actually reduce the further favorable policies introduced in the future”, so “need to see the release of more endogenous growth momentum (such as the continuous improvement of income expectations) and the introduction of more policy support” in order to Open the door to further ascent.

They also mentioned that in fact, the current liquidity “liquidity is still abundant, but more reasons are needed to be released into the real economy and the market.”

For the market outlook, CICC said that “the market may still lack direction and maintain a consolidation trend”, but the risk of a sharp downside is relatively limited, and investors need to pay close attention to China‘s top-level meeting in the first quarter and the Fed’s interest rate meeting next week.

