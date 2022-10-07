© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index ends its five-day losing streak! However, the Hang Seng Index fell 3% on the day



Investing.com – On Friday (7th), the Hong Kong stock market opened lower and moved lower, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.5% and the Hang Seng Technology Index down more than 3%, but rose slightly for the week, ending a five-week losing streak. However, the market outlook is expected to continue to be constrained by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and the outlook for the world economy, but there will be no turnaround in the short to medium term.

The Hang Seng Index’s turnover today was 57.000 billion, further shrinking from the previous trading day’s 62.496 billion. Investors are waiting for the US non-farm payrolls data to assess the Fed’s policy outlook. Southbound trading continues to be closed for the holidays and will resume next Monday.

New energy vehicles led the decline again, with Ideal Motors (HK:)(NASDAQ:) down 14.75%, Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) down 10.47%, and Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:) down 6.04%.

Among Internet stocks, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC: ) fell 2.59%, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 2.16%, and Meituan (HK: ) fell 2.37%.

At the same time, Kingsoft (HK: ) tumbled 15.93%, and fell about 20% during the session, hitting a two-year low. Previously, Kingsoft issued a profit warning announcement on October 6, saying that due to the continued downturn in Kingsoft Cloud’s stock price and the impact of its financial performance, it is expected to generate impairment provisions of 5.6 billion to 6.5 billion yuan. This impairment provision may make Jinshan Software recorded a significant loss in the third quarter.

Mainland real estate stocks fell endlessly. Longfor Group (HK: ) fell 8.96%, and Country Garden (HK: ) fell 6.88%, ranking the top two in the Hang Seng Index.

Macau gaming stocks rose slightly, with MGM China (HK:) up 2.01%, Sands China (HK:) up 1.88% and Wynn Macau (HK:) up 1.86%. According to Gelonghui, the gross revenue of games of chance in Macau in September was 2.962 billion patacas, down 49.6% year-on-year and up 35% month-on-month, basically in line with expectations. In addition, some data show that the number of visitors on the first day of the Golden Week in Macau increased by 18 times year-on-year.

As of market close:

It fell 1.51% to 17740.04 points, but rose 3.00% for the week;

fell 1.34% to 17753.0 points;

It fell 3.30% to 3539.87 points, up 2.60 for the week;

It fell 1.79% to 6,074.65 points, up 2.72%.

