Investing.com – On Friday (17th), the Hong Kong stock market fell all the way, the Hang Seng Index fell more than 1%, the Hang Seng Technology Index fell more than 2%, and the China Enterprises Index fell below 7000 points.

At the same time, market trading remained sluggish, with the Hang Seng Index’s turnover of only 89.739 billion today; Beishui’s buying stopped, and southbound funds sold a net of 104 million yuan, but the net inflow was 1.41 billion yuan.

As of market close:

It fell 1.28% to 20719.81 points, down 2.22% for the whole week, falling for three consecutive weeks;

fell 1.69% to 20,653.0 points;

It fell 2.51% to 4257.63 points, down 2.40% for the whole week, falling for three consecutive weeks;

It fell 1.39% to 6991.27 points, down 1.89% for the whole week, falling for three consecutive weeks.

Technology stocks generally fell, but JD Health (HK:) and Ali Health (HK:) bucked the trend and rose 1.67% and 1.86% respectively.

While Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) fell 2.30%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 2.60%, Meituan (HK:) fell 2.76%, Baidu (NASDAQ:)(HK:) fell 4.59% %, leading the decline in the Hang Seng Index constituents.

Several pharmaceutical stocks rose sharply. Xinhua Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose 26.37%, China Resources Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose 6.09%, Clover Bio (HK:) rose 7.85%, and Junshi Bio-B (HK:) rose 5.79%. Previously, the National Medical Insurance Administration of China clarified that the expenses incurred by insured persons to purchase drugs included in the medical insurance catalog at designated retail pharmacies based on prescriptions from designated medical institutions can be paid by the overall planning fund in accordance with regulations.

Hong Kong banking stocks rose, Bank of East Asia (HK:) rose 5.16%, Dah Sing Banking Group (HK:) rose 3.01%, Standard Chartered Group (HK:) rose 1.22%, and HSBC Holdings (HK:) rose 0.17%. Previously, Bank of East Asia announced the second interim dividend of 0.17 Hong Kong dollars per share, and the total dividend for the year was 0.81 Hong Kong dollars per share.

Among individual stocks, Huaxing Capital Holdings (HK: ) fell 28.20%. Bao Fan, the founder, chairman, executive director and controlling shareholder of Huaxing Capital Holdings, is said to have lost contact recently. According to media reports, the reason for the loss of contact may be related to the illegal operation of Cong Cong, the former president of Huaxing Capital, in the ship leasing business, and Bao Fan was taken away for cooperating with the investigation.

Market news:

2022The number of Hong Kong stock delisted companies hit a new high in 2019 Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK:)tough regulation

According to the Securities Times, since the Hong Kong Stock Exchange revised the “Listing Rules” in August 2018 and the relevant delisting provisions came into effect, the number of Hong Kong listed companies delisting has soared from 4 in 2018 to 47 in 2022, a record high. At the same time, on February 6, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange canceled the listing status of 4 companies within one day, and on February 15, it canceled the listing status of three companies. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 9 listed companies have delisted. According to the report, the determination of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to purify the Hong Kong stock market is visible to the naked eye.

