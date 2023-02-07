Home Business Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index reverses three-day losing streak Hang Seng Index rises more than 1%; Baidu and Meitu soar about 15% Supplied by Investing.com
Investing.com – On Tuesday (7th), the Hong Kong stock market retreated from the high in the morning session. The Hang Seng Index narrowed its gain from more than 1% to 0.36%, but ended its three-day losing streak. At the same time, the Hang Seng Technology Index once rose by more than 2% , and finally closed up 1.15%. Beishui’s interest is not high, and the net purchase of southbound funds today is less than 100 million yuan, only 16.5692 million, but the net inflow is 1.62 billion yuan.

As of market close:

  • Up 0.36%, to 21298.70 points;
  • Up 0.51% to 21,351.0 points;
  • Up 1.15% to 4516.31 points;
  • It rose 0.60% to 7232.25 points.

On the board, power stocks, metal mining, and medical aesthetics led the gains, while technology stocks rose slightly.

Several power stocks performed strongly. Huaneng International Power (HK:) rose 4.12%, and Huadian International Power (HK:) rose 6.58%.

Several mobile game stocks rose sharply. Zengame Technology (HK:) rose 18.64%, Star Mandarin (HK:) rose 8.82%, IGG (HK:) rose 4.01%, and Xindong Company (HK:) rose 4.02%.

Metal mining stocks rebounded. Chalco (HK:) rose 5.25%, China Molybdenum (HK:) rose 3.31%, Minmetals Resources (HK:) rose 2.15%, and Jiangxi Copper (HK:) rose 1.09%.

Among technology stocks, Tencent Holdings (HK: )(OTC: ) edged up 0.85%. Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) rose 1.55%, and Kuaishou (HK:) rose 1.29%. Meituan (HK: ) fell 0.24%.

However, Baidu Group (HK: ) (NASDAQ: ) surged 15.33% after Baidu said its ChatGPT-like ERNIE BOT is expected to be available to the public after it completes its beta in March.

Meitu Inc. (HK: ) also rose 14.75%. The company said that its app Meitu Xiuxiu has a new AI painting function, and its rankings in the App Store’s free list and Google Play’s popular list are rapidly and continuously rising.

