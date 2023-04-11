© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index rises 0.76%; Mainland real estate and property stocks soar; Country Garden rises 14%



Investing.com – On Tuesday (11th), the Hong Kong stock market opened higher in the morning and then fell back, but it rebounded slightly in the afternoon, and the Hang Seng Index finally closed up 0.76%. 0.25%, after falling as much as 1.4% earlier. Uncertainty over the outlook for inflation and interest rate policy dampened markets ahead of the U.S. CPI release.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 126.895 billion; Beishui accelerated buying in the afternoon, and the net purchase of southbound funds was 2.166 billion yuan today, with a net inflow of 4.325 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.76%, to 20485.24 points;

fell 0.06% to 20,547.5 points;

Up 0.25% to 4248.14 points;

It rose 0.82% to 6950.37 points.

Mainland real estate stocks soared, Longfor Group (HK:) rose 7.48%, China Vanke (HK:) rose 7.67%, Xincheng Development (HK:) rose 12.77%, Country Garden (HK:) rose 14.15%, Logan Group (HK: ) rose 26.19%.

Property management also rose, with Sunac Services (HK:) up 15.79%, Country Garden Services (HK:) up 11.53%, and Shimao Services (HK:) up 10.99%.

Gold mining stocks rose, with China Gold International (HK:) up 8.03%, Chalco (HK:) up 6.03%, Zijin Mining (HK:) up 3.99%, and Shandong Gold (HK:) up 2.83%.

CXO concept stocks performed positively. WuXi Biologics (HK:) rose 5.60%, GenScript Biotech (HK:) rose 4.10%, and WuXi AppTec (HK:) rose 3.80%.

Power stocks generally rose, China Resources Power (HK:) rose 5.67%, Huaneng International Power (HK:) rose 8.33%, China Power (HK:) rose 3.99%, Huadian International Power (HK:) rose 7.49%.

Technology stocks were mixed, with Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) down 2.28%. Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) rose 1.59%. Baidu (NASDAQ: )(HK: ) fell 5.39%, leading the decline among blue-chip and technology index stocks.

