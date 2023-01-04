© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index soars more than 3%, Ali rises about 9%, Tencent stands at HK$360



Investing.com – On Wednesday (4th), the Hong Kong stock market soared, the Hang Seng Index rose more than 3%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index rose more than 4.5%. The turnover increased further. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 149.636 billion, which was 120.653 billion in the previous trading day; southbound funds bought a lot, with a net purchase of 5.010 billion and a net inflow of 7.117 billion.

As of market close:

It rose 3.22% to 20793.11 points, the highest closing level since July 26;

Up 3.38% to 20,922.0 points;

It rose 4.58% to 4427.17 points, the highest closing level since July 28;

It rose 3.39% to 7065.53 points.

Real estate stocks led the gains. CIFI Holdings Group (HK:) rose 13.16%, Longfor Group (HK:) rose 11.80%, and Country Garden (HK:) rose 7.43%. At the same time, Country Garden Services (HK:) rose 11.71%, and China Resources Vientiane Life (HK:) rose 7.36%. Henan Province issued a document on the 3rd to propose the cancellation of unnecessary restrictions on real estate demand.

Technology stocks soared, China Literature (HK:) rose 18.73%, Bilibili (HK:)(NASDAQ:) rose 9.19%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) rose 8.74%, Baidu (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) rose 8.19%,

Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 4.58% to close at HK$361.00, regaining the HK$350 mark. Duan Yongping, a well-known investment tycoon known only as “China‘s Buffett”, said on social media that he has exchanged some of Berkshire Hathaway’s B shares for Apple, and at the same time sold Tencent’s ADRs and invested the funds in Apple stocks .

At the same time, some Apple supplier stocks fell sharply. Sunny Optical Technology (HK: ) fell 10.11%, leading the decline in the Hang Seng Technology Index constituent stocks. BYD Electronics (HK:) fell 4.10%, and Cowell Electronics (HK:) fell 4.00%. Apple has asked suppliers to reduce production of components for the AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook due to weak demand, media reports said.

In addition, China Ping An (HK:) rose 5.39%, China Merchants Bank (HK:) rose 3.71%, and AIA (HK:) rose 3.45%.

