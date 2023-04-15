Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Technology Index recovers more than 1% of lost ground, CITIC sings Hong Kong stocks Q2 performance provider Investing.com

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Technology Index regains more than 1% of lost ground, CITIC sings Hong Kong stocks Q2 performance



Investing.com – On Friday (14th), the Hong Kong stock market opened higher in the morning market and then fell, but resumed its upward trend in the afternoon. More than 1%.

The turnover remained stable. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 108.364 billion, which was 109.995 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 3.356 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 5.114 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.46%, reported 20438.81 points, up 0.53% for the whole week;

fell 0.11% to 20,447.0 points;

Up 0.10% to 4164.03 points, down 1.74% for the week;

It rose 0.57% to 6914.40 points, up 0.30% for the week.

Technology stocks were mixed, with chip stocks leading the gains. Executives pointed out the need to speed up research on key core technologies such as chip R&D and manufacturing. SMIC (HK:) rose 7.17%, and Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK:) rose 2.99%.

At the same time, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) rose slightly by 0.37%, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 0.61%, while Meituan (HK:) and Kuaishou (HK:) fell more than 1%.

Mining stocks soared, Minmetals Resources (HK:) rose 26.61%, China Nonferrous Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:) rose 11.36%, Aluminum Corporation of China (HK:) rose 6.48%, China Gold International (HK:) rose 5.26%, Jiangxi Copper (HK:) rose 3.28%, Zijin Mining (HK:) rose 2.83%.

Shipping stocks rose, with COSCO Shipping Holdings (HK:) up 2.18%, Orient Overseas International (HK:) up 2.70%, COSCO Shipping Energy (HK:) up 3.55%, and SITC International (HK:) up 4.17%.

Auto stocks rose, with BYD (HK:) up 2.07%, Great Wall Motor (HK:) up 9.61%, Geely Automobile (HK:) up 3.89%, and Guangzhou Automobile Group (HK:) up 2.68%.

Power stocks generally rose, China Resources Power (HK:) rose 3.26%, Huaneng International Power (HK:) rose 3.67%, China Longyuan Power (HK:) rose 3.70%.

Lithium battery stocks soared, Ganfeng Lithium Industry (HK:) rose 8.35%, Tianqi Lithium Industry (HK:) rose 7.98%. The analysis pointed out that the drop in lithium prices will help stimulate small producers to exit the industry, which in turn will benefit leading companies.

Gaming stocks fell slightly after the Japanese government approved the construction of a casino in Osaka. Galaxy Entertainment (HK:) fell 0.83%, Sands China (HK:) fell 3.16%, Wynn Macau (HK:) fell 0.98%, SJM Holdings (HK:) fell 0.98%, MGM China (HK:) fell 1.30%, Melco International Development (HK:) fell 0.33%.

market review

CITIC Securities: The Hong Kong stock market may usher in the best market of the year in the second quarter

We are still optimistic about the investment value of Hong Kong stocks in the second quarter. On the one hand, it is expected that the U.S. recession has not yet come, and possible debt ceiling concerns, treasury market risks, and commercial real estate risks have not yet come in the second quarter. The relationship between China and the United States is still in a phased easing period. Under the expectation that the Fed will soon end the interest rate hike cycle, the expected improvement in liquidity will benefit the valuation of Hong Kong stocks.

On the other hand, the domestic fundamentals are still strong, and foreign trade data exceeded expectations, which once again boosted market confidence. It is expected that the domestic economic growth rate will perform better in the second quarter.

Combined with the current strong relative valuation advantage of Hong Kong stocks (Hang Seng Composite Index dynamic PE: 9.4x) and the 2023 profit growth forecast (18.1%) that is still being revised upwards, we judge that the Hong Kong stock market in the second quarter may usher in the highest growth rate of the year. Good Quotes.

