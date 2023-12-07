Hong Kong stocks closed | Hang Seng Index closed down 0.71%, Internet medical stocks rose in the afternoon – Mobile Finance

Hong Kong stocks closed on a mixed note on December 7, 2023, with the Hang Seng Index closing down 0.71% at 16345.89 points. The trading volume of the Hang Seng Index was HK$89.037 billion. The Hang Seng Technology Index also closed down 0.73% at 3720.21 points.

In the afternoon session, Internet medical stocks bucked the trend and rose, with Ping An Good Doctor rising by 3.55% and JD Health rising by more than 2%. Some biotechnology stocks, medical beauty and cosmetics stocks, and Hong Kong banking stocks also saw gains.

However, large-scale technology stocks recovered in the afternoon but still narrowed their losses, while oil stocks remained weak throughout the day. The biomedical sector continued to slump, and most automobile stocks fell. International gold prices fell back after hitting a record high, with gold stocks leading the decline in non-ferrous metal stocks, pharmaceutical stocks, photovoltaic stocks, heavy machinery stocks, home appliance stocks, film and television entertainment stocks, and mobile game stocks all seeing declines.

On an individual stock basis, China National Offshore Oil Corporation closed down 2.66%, China National Petroleum Corporation closed down 2.21%, and Hansen Pharmaceutical closed down 4.22%.

It is important to note that the information and data provided are generated by AI and are for reference only, and do not constitute investment advice. The financial community also warns that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only, with no guiding role. As always, caution should be exercised when investing in the stock market, as it carries inherent risks.