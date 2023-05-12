Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell 0.59%, led by gold stocks, JD.com was strong throughout the day | JD.com_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Gelonghui May 12丨Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index and the State Index fell significantly in the afternoon, and finally fell by 0.59% and 0.47%, respectively.Hang Seng Technology IndexGains narrowed to 0.29%, after rising as much as 1.8% in early trade. The net inflow of southbound funds was 876 million Hong Kong dollars throughout the day, and the market turnover was 102.7 billion Hong Kong dollars. On the disk, the Q1 performance was outstanding, and JD.com was strong throughout the day. JD.com led the way with a rise of over 7%. The heavyweight technology stocks Baidu, Meituan, and Alibaba all rose by more than 2%, helping the Hengke Index to maintain its upward trend; The performance was strong. Zhihu was the best performer with a surge of 9%. Most of the film and television entertainment stocks, power stocks, and mobile game stocks rose. On the other hand, non-ferrous metal stocks fell significantly, the price of gold fell back from its high level, and gold stocks led the decline.China Gold InternationalIt fell nearly 9%. The collective downturn of the strong big financial stocks and medium and special valuation concept stocks in the early stage dragged down the market.

