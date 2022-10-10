© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell about 4%, Hua Hong Semiconductor fell more than 9%, China Merchants Bank hit a two-and-a-half-year low



Investing.com – On Monday (10th), the Hong Kong stock market fell sharply, the Hang Seng Index fell nearly 3%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell nearly 4%. The intensifying technological friction, the situation in Ukraine and internal economic factors hit the market together.

At the same time, with the end of the long holiday in the Mainland, the turnover returned to normal. The turnover of the HSI today was 95.105 billion yuan, compared with 57.000 billion yuan in the previous trading day; the net purchase of funds from the south was 395 million yuan, and the net inflow was 1.584 billion yuan.

Chip stocks fell, with SMIC (HK:) down 3.95%, Hua Hong Semiconductor (HK:) down 9.40% and Shanghai Fudan (HK:) down 20.18%. Earlier, the US Department of Commerce announced the implementation of new export controls on chips.

Internet stocks fell broadly, with Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) down 2.51%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) down 3.26%, and Bilibili (HK:)(NASDAQ:) down 8.66%.

Meanwhile, Meituan (HK: ) fell 6.71% despite reports that Meituan’s food delivery business is preparing to enter the Hong Kong market and is currently recruiting staff to enter the Hong Kong market.

Consumer stocks tumbled, with Li Ning (HK:) down 8.83%, China Resources Beer (HK:) down 7.58%, Haidilao (HK:) down 7.32%, and Anta Sports (HK:) down 5.34%.

Apple concept stocks fell, Cowell Electronics (HK:) fell 9.95%, Sunny Optical Technology (HK:) fell 6.33%, BYD Electronics (HK:) fell 10.96%, AAC Technology (HK:) fell 4.84%, Qiu Titanium Technology (HK: ) fell 4.06%.

Among individual stocks, China Merchants Bank (HK: ) tumbled 7.77%, hitting a new low since March 2020.

As of market close:

fell 2.95% to 17216.66 points;

fell 3.98% to 3398.88 points;

It fell 3.19% to 5880.71 points.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn. Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

Recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan