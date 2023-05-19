Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell more than 2% on heavy volume, but Beishui bought about 7 billion in a big way Provider Investing.com

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell more than 2% on heavy volume, but Beishui bought about 7 billion



Investing.com – On Wednesday (17th), the Hong Kong stock market continued to decline in the afternoon. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Technology Index both fell by more than 2%. At the same time, individual stocks and various industries generally fell.

However, the turnover rebounded. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 101.605 billion, which was 78.390 billion in the previous trading day. At the same time, Beishui bought a lot and bought it for 7 consecutive days. Yuan.

As of market close:

fell 2.09% to 19560.57 points;

Before the deadline, it fell 2.10% to 19,474.0 points;

fell 2.23% to 3870.09 points;

It fell 2.25% to 6636.66 points.

Pharmaceutical stocks retreated, WuXi Biologics (HK:), GenScript Biotech (HK:), WuXi AppTec (HK:) fell 2% to 3%.

Mainland property stocks generally fell, Country Garden (HK:) fell, China Resources Land (HK:) fell about 4%, Future City Development (HK:) fell 5%, and Longfor Group (HK:) fell 6%.

The performance of auto stocks was sluggish. Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) fell about 5%, Xiaopeng Automobile (HK:)(NYSE:), Ideal Automobile (HK:)(NASDAQ:) fell more than 3%, GAC Group ( HK:), Geely Automobile (HK:) fell more than 2%.

Lithium battery stocks fell, with Ganfeng Lithium (HK:) and Tianqi Lithium (HK:) down about 5% and 4%.

Consumer stocks fell, Li Ning (HK:) fell more than 3%, Anta Sports (HK:) fell about 5%, China Resources Beer (HK:) fell more than 2%, Tsingtao Brewery (HK:) fell more than 3%, Alibaba Film Industry (HK: ), Maoyan Entertainment (HK: ) fell about 4%.

Technology stocks generally fell, Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 5%, Meituan (HK:) fell more than 3%, and Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 0.58%. Alibaba (HK: ) (NYSE: ) fell 0.35%.

At the same time, China’s special valuation stocks also continued to fall. Ping An (HK:) and China Pacific Insurance (HK:) fell more than 4%, China Railway Group (HK:) fell 3%, and China Communications Construction (HK:) fell 2%. , China Telecom (HK:) fell more than 3%, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:), China Construction Bank (HK:), Bank of China (HK:) fell more than 1%, and China National Building Material (HK:) fell about 3%.

Everbright Securities stated that investors should pay attention to the restraining effect of external risks in the near future. Analysts said, “It is still necessary to continue to pay attention to the impact of overseas risk factors on the stock market. Against the background of high interest rates, the probability of various risk events in the United States will gradually increase, and the US economy is expected to experience a mild recession in the second half of the year. It will inevitably face the risk of a volatility correction, and Hong Kong stocks will be relatively more negatively affected.”

However, Everbright also said, “Historically, the current valuation of Hong Kong stocks has returned to low levels again, and the price/performance ratio of allocations is prominent. In the future, as the domestic economy is fundamentally oriented and the pressure on overseas liquidity is eased, the capital of Hong Kong stocks will be improved. With the support, it is expected to usher in a rising market.”

