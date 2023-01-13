© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market closed: Hang Seng Index rose rapidly in the afternoon, pharmaceutical stocks broke out, Beishui net bought more than 2 billion



Investing.com – On Friday (13th), the Hong Kong stock market consolidated in the morning market, but rose rapidly in the afternoon. The Hang Seng Index rose by more than 1%, continuing to hit a new high since July last year. The Hang Seng Technology Index rose by more than 1.5%.

However, the turnover of Hong Kong stocks has fallen. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 133.011 billion, compared with 159.584 billion in the previous trading day; however, Beishui resumed buying, and the net purchase of southbound funds was 2.042 billion yuan, with a net inflow of 4.047 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 1.04%, to 21738.66 points;

Up 0.18% to 21,778.5 points;

Up 1.51%, at 4554.78 points;

It rose 1.09% to 7391.18 points.

Assisted reproductive concept stocks rose, Minimally Invasive Medical (HK:) rose 10.10%, Jinxin Fertility (HK:) rose 12.50%.

Biomedical stocks soared, Nuohui Health (HK:) rose 14.34%, Rongchang Bio (HK:) rose 11.79%, Keji Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose 13.20%, Tengsheng Biopharma (HK:) rose 10.96%, Kang Fangbio (HK:) rose 5.98%, Pharmaron Chemicals (HK:) rose 4.73%.

Other healthcare stocks also generally rose, Times Angel (HK:) rose 7.13%, Yidu Technology (HK:) rose 6.81%.

Airline stocks rose, with China Southern Airlines (HK:) up 5.33%, Air China (HK:) up 4.83%, and China Eastern Airlines (HK:) up 3.00%. According to reports, on January 12, China Eastern Airlines operated 2030 flights and carried more than 210,000 passengers, which was a new high in single-day passenger flow in the past six months and returned to the 200,000 level.

At the same time, Guotai Junan released a research report stating that the recent air passenger flow has risen to about 60% in the same period of the lunar calendar in 2019, and domestic ticket prices have remained stable and exceeded the same period in 2019.

Most technology stocks rose, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) rose 2.03%, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) rose 1.71%, but Meituan (HK:) fell 1.04%.

In terms of individual stocks, Koolearn (HK: ) rose 15.20% to HK$69.35, and its share price hit a record high. According to media reports, people close to the live broadcast project of the Spring Festival Gala learned that the partner for the live broadcast of the main venue of the Spring Festival Gala will be Dongfang Selection, a subsidiary of New Oriental Online. Dong Yuhui, the contracted anchor of the company, is already rehearsing.

market news

Hong Kong-Shenzhen high-speed rail tickets sold out for a week, continuous to Guangzhou10days sold out

According to reports, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail cross-border train will resume operation on January 15, and ticket sales have begun on January 12. According to the query from 12306, from January 15th to January 21st, all tickets from Hong Kong to Shenzhen were sold out; from January 15th to January 24th, all tickets from Hong Kong to Guangzhou were sold out for 10 consecutive days. There are still enough remaining tickets for Guangzhou-Shenzhen to go to Hong Kong.

CLSA released the annual “Hang Seng Index Annual Feng Shui Guide”

According to brokerage China, the guide pointed out that March and August were the low points of the Hong Kong stock market, and November will be the best month for the market. In terms of industries, the fire-related industries, including oil, natural gas, fashion, and technology, are the most prosperous in the Year of the Rabbit, with the peak in late spring.

