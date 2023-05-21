Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Technology Index fell for seven consecutive weeks, Alibaba fell 6%, led by blue chip provider Investing.com

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Technology Index falls for seven consecutive weeks, Alibaba falls 6%, leading blue chips



Investing.com – On Friday (19th), the Hong Kong stock market continued its decline this week. The Hang Seng Index closed down more than 1%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 2%, falling for seven consecutive weeks.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 95.236 billion, which was 98.625 billion in the previous trading day; the net sales of southbound funds were 778 million yuan, and the net inflow was 1.074 billion yuan.

As of market close:

It fell 1.40% to 19450.57 points, down 0.90% for the whole week, falling for two consecutive weeks;

Before the deadline, it fell 1.34% to 19,412.0 points;

It fell 2.43% to 3821.73 points, down 1.35% for the whole week, falling for 7 consecutive weeks;

It fell 1.81% to 6593.92 points, down 1.04% for the week.

Technology stocks generally fell, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) fell 6%, leading the decline in Hang Seng Technology Index constituents and blue chips, despite the previously announced quarterly results better than expected and multiple business units officially launched spin-off listing plans.

At the same time, Kuaishou (HK:) fell 4.8%, Jingdong Group (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 4.72%, Meituan (HK:) fell 3.67%, Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 3.82% , Tencent Holdings (HK: ) (OTC: ) fell 1.25%.

China‘s top stocks continued their recent decline. China Railway Group (HK:) fell more than 3%, CRRC (HK:) fell more than 2%, China Railway Construction (HK:) fell more than 1%, China Communications Construction (HK:) fell more than 2%, China National Building Materials Group (HK:) fell more than 6%,

Mainland insurance and securities companies fell, Ping An (HK:) fell more than 3%, China Life (HK:) fell more than 2%, CITIC Securities (HK:) fell more than 2%, and CICC (HK:) fell more than 3%. Banking stocks fell slightly. The four major banks, China Construction Bank (HK:), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:), Bank of China (HK:), and Agricultural Bank of China (HK:), fell by about 1%.

Mainland property stocks fell, Sunac China (HK:) fell 7%, Country Garden (HK:), Longfor Group (HK:) fell about 3%, and China Vanke (HK:) fell 2%.

Beer stocks rose slightly, China Resources Beer (HK:), Tsingtao Brewery (HK:), Budweiser Asia Pacific (HK:) rose 1% to 2%.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan