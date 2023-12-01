Home » Hong Kong stocks closed | Jitu Express (01519.HK) closed up 9.22%. The Hang Seng Index’s trading volume exceeded HK$100 billion for the third consecutive trading day – Mobile Finance
Hong Kong stocks closed | Jitu Express (01519.HK) closed up 9.22%. The Hang Seng Index's trading volume exceeded HK$100 billion for the third consecutive trading day

Hong Kong stocks closed | Jitu Express (01519.HK) closed up 9.22%. The Hang Seng Index's trading volume exceeded HK$100 billion for the third consecutive trading day

Hong Kong stocks closed down on December 1, 2023, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.25% to 16,830.3 points. The KCI also closed down 1.76% at 3,830.92 points. Despite the overall decline, the trading volume exceeded HK$100 billion for the third consecutive trading day, reaching HK$114.2 billion.

In terms of individual stocks, Jitu Express (01519.HK) stood out by closing up 9.22%, while Kingsoft Software (03888.HK) also saw a 2% increase. However, Gome Retail (00493.HK) closed down 12.16%, Weibo (09898.HK) closed down 10.92%, and Ronshine China (03301.HK) closed down 5.91%.

The market performance was characterized by a general decline in the semiconductor and Apple concept sectors, while online education stocks defied the trend and rose.

Investors are urged to exercise caution when making investment decisions, as the stock market carries inherent risk. The content and data provided in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.

