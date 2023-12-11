Home » Hong Kong stocks closed | Kingdee International (00268.HK) bucked the trend and rose more than 8%, regaining the 10,000 mark – Mobile Finance
Hong Kong stocks closed | Kingdee International (00268.HK) bucked the trend and rose more than 8%, regaining the 10,000 mark – Mobile Finance

Hong Kong Stocks Experience Significant Ups and Downs

On December 11, 2023, Hong Kong stocks experienced significant fluctuations, with the Hang Seng Index closing down 0.81% but regaining the 60,000 mark. The market turnover reached HK$98.7 billion at the close.

Internet, semiconductor, and coal stocks saw gains, while education, sporting goods, and science and technology stocks experienced losses. Kingdee International (00268.HK) was a standout performer, rising more than 8% and regaining the 10,000 mark. Other notable individual stock movements included Li Ning (02331.HK) falling more than 14% and JD.com (09618.HK) falling more than 6%.

It’s important to note that while this information is generated by AI, it should not be considered investment advice. The stock market is inherently risky, and caution should be exercised when making investment decisions.

Financial professionals are warning investors that the content, data, and tools in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. When it comes to the stock market, it’s always best to approach with caution.

