Hong Kong Stocks Experience Volatility: Hang Seng Index Fluctuates Around 20,000 Points, Real Estate Stocks Plummet

Hong Kong stocks experienced significant volatility on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index narrowly holding on to the 20,000 points mark. After initially surging by over 1.2%, the index dropped by more than 0.9% to close at 19,891.81 points. This reversal came after a peak increase of 2.45%.

The turnover in the market also witnessed a sharp decline, with the Hang Seng Index recording a turnover of 135.19 billion, compared to 182.561 billion in the previous trading day.

Among the different sectors, metal mining stocks performed well, with Minmetals Resources surging by 4.91%, China Nonferrous Mining Co., Ltd. rising by 4.38%, Jiangxi Copper increasing by 1.84%, and China Rare Earth experiencing a rise of 2.22%.

Electricity and oil stocks also saw moderate gains, with Huaneng International Power increasing by 1.85%, Huadian International Power rising by 2.32%, and CNOOC and PetroChina witnessing increases of over 1%.

On the other hand, real estate and building materials stocks suffered significant losses. Country Garden plummeted by 7.59%, Longfor Group fell by 5.35%, Agile Group dropped by 18.12%, and Sunac China witnessed a decline of 6.71%. Conch Cement fell by 4.26%, China National Building Material declined by 2.04%, and China Resources Cement Holdings fell by 2.96%.

Notably, Xinyi Group saw sharp declines in its subsidiaries. Xinyi Solar fell by 10.12%, Xinyi Energy experienced a significant decline of 20.50%, and Xinyi Glass witnessed a drop of 4.97%. The financial report showed that the mid-term net profit of Xinyi Solar, Xinyi Glass, and Xinyi Energy all declined significantly.

