Hong Kong stocks in the auto sector strengthened, Great Wall Motors led the gains. Institutions: Demand for new energy vehicles is expected to pick up in the second quarter

News from the Financial Associated Press on May 10 (edited by Zhou Xinyang)Hong Kong auto stocks rose. As of press time, Great Wall Motor (02333.HK) rose more than 4% to lead the Hong Kong auto sector.

On the news, the company announced its April production and sales bulletin after the market closed on the 8th, with a total sales of 93,107 units, a year-on-year increase of 73.14%.

Agency: Demand for new energy vehicles is expected to pick up in the second quarter

The latest research report of CITIC Securities pointed out that the decline in subsidies in the first quarter of 2023 will lead to a partial overdraft of demand at the end of 2022, superimposed on a sharp drop in lithium carbonate prices, car companies’ price cuts, and consumers holding money to wait and see. The overall sales growth of new energy vehicles has slowed down. It is expected that as the price of lithium carbonate stabilizes in the second quarter, the demand for new energy vehicles is expected to pick up.

The energy storage industry is also expected to continue high growth. From a global perspective, China‘s electrification supply chain is developing rapidly and is the most complete. Leading companies have already supplied overseas, and their value as a global high-quality manufacturing asset is highlighted. Recommend a globally competitive new energy vehicle supply chain and high-quality companies with subdivided tracks.

Bank of Communications International also issued a research report on Wednesday, pointing out that sales of passenger vehicles in April 2023 will reach 1.63 million, a year-on-year increase of 55.5% and a month-on-month increase of 2.5%. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the low base of production and consumption in the same period last year. In April, the total export volume of passenger vehicles was 290,000, a year-on-year increase of 227%, and a month-on-month increase of 3%, of which new energy vehicle exports accounted for 30% of the total.

The recovery of passenger car sales is more likely to come in June and the third quarter. Since the new cars at the Shanghai Auto Show will be delivered after June (such as Geely’s Galaxy, Great Wall’s Xiaolong, etc.), BoCom believes that sales in May will remain stable. In addition, cars that do not comply with National 6B will not be able to be licensed after July 1. It is expected that there will be certain discounts for old models.

Bank of Communications International believes that the plunge in lithium carbonate prices will benefit the battery costs of automakers, and there will be more room for profit-making in the price of new energy vehicles. In this context, Bank of Communications is still more optimistic about large traditional OEMs.BYD is still the first choice of Bank of Communications; Great Wall Motor has the potential to rebound in valuation; Li Auto is the first among new power car companies (02015.HK)。

In addition, Geely Holdings (00175.HK) and Changan Automobile announced the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement. The two parties will carry out strategic cooperation around new energy, intelligence, new energy power, overseas expansion, travel and other industrial ecology.

According to Fu Bingfeng, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China‘s auto industry is in a critical stage of transformation from following to leading. The open cooperation between Changan and Geely is conducive to building the image of a major Chinese auto brand and creating synergies in the industry.

In the first quarter of this year, electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries and solar batteries, known as the “three new products” of foreign trade, continued to thrive, with a total export of 264.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.9%, which increased the overall export growth rate by 2 percentage points. Among them, the export growth rate of new energy vehicles leads the “new three”. In the first quarter, the export of electric passenger vehicles was 64.75 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 122.3%, and the proportion of China‘s automobile exports increased by 5.1 percentage points, reaching 43.9%.

Lithium batteries, as the main power source of new energy vehicles, also performed well. According to the data, my country’s lithium battery exports in the first quarter were 109.79 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 94.3%. From the perspective of the average export price, according to customs data, the average export price of pure electric passenger vehicles in my country has risen from US$0.8 million per vehicle in 2018 to US$21,200 per vehicle in 2022.