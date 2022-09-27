Original title: Hong Kong Stocks Afternoon Review | The three major indexes all fell by more than 1%, gaming stocks strengthened again, and Melco International Development rose by more than 7%

Futu Information, September 27 | The three major indexes of Hong Kong stocks closed down collectively in midday trading, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.06%, the HSCEI down 1.31%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index down 1.7%.

As of the noon close, Hong Kong stocks rose 412 stocks, fell 1232 stocks, and closed 1269 stocks flat.

plate,Large tech stocks were mostly lower,Kuaishou, Ali, and Tencent fell by nearly 3%, while JD.com and NetEase fell by more than 1%.

Shipping stocks partially rose,Orient Overseas International rose more than 4%, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings rose more than 1%, and SITC rose slightly.

Gaming stocks rose again,Melco International Development rose more than 7%, MGM China and Wynn Macau rose more than 4%.

The global economic recession panic intensified, and resource stocks such as oil, coal, and non-ferrous metals all fell;

The iPhone 14 may become the worst-selling model in history, Apple concept stocks generally fell, Gaowei Electronics fell nearly 7%, and BYD Electronics fell more than 4%;

Major financial sectors including domestic insurance, Chinese securities companies, and domestic banking stocks all weakened; Hong Kong retail stocks, tourism stocks, and catering stocks pulled back.

It rose more than 2%, and the Q3 vehicle delivery volume was lowered due to supply chain constraints. Bank of Communications maintained a "buy" rating. See also Billboard's "Billboard" in China Up more than 5%, it is planned to invest 4 billion to 5 billion yuan to build a biomedical R&D and production integrated base project. It fell more than 5% and rose nearly 3% in early trading. It rose by more than 4%, and the turnover exceeded 100 million Hong Kong dollars. It rose nearly 27%. On the news, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that it will support photovoltaic companies to further expand diversified markets, and support the development of photovoltaic power generation and green energy applications in more countries and regions. Half-day turnover TOP20 edit/somer Risk warning: The opinions of the authors or guests shown above have their own specific positions, and investment decisions need to be based on independent thinking. Futu will endeavour but cannot guarantee the accuracy and reliability of the above content, and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any inaccuracies or omissions.

