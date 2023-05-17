Hong Kong stocks may fall further in June! The Hang Seng Index opened high and moved low during the day, and the turnover was less than 80 billion Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks may fall further in June!The Hang Seng Index opened high and moved low within the day, and the turnover was less than 80 billion



Investing.com – On Tuesday (16th), the Hong Kong stock market opened higher and lower. The Hang Seng Index returned to above 20,000 points today. The Hang Seng Technology Index rose moderately, but also retreated from its earlier peak.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 78.390 billion, which was 101.624 billion in the previous trading day; the net purchase of southbound funds was 1.409 billion yuan, and the net inflow was 2.581 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.04% to 19978.25 points;

fell 1.35% to 19,909.5 points;

Up 0.83%, at 3958.25 points;

It rose 0.14% to 6789.37 points.

Pharmaceutical stocks were among the biggest gainers. Xinhua Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose 11.49%, GenScript Biotech (HK:) rose 8.44%, CanSino Biologics (HK:) rose 3.90%, Kintor Pharmaceutical (HK:) rose 6.64% .

New energy power stocks rose, Longyuan Power (HK:) rose 5.50%, Goldwind Technology (HK:) rose 3.40%, Dongfang Electric (HK:) rose 4.06%.

Consumer stocks weakened, Alibaba Pictures (HK:), Maoyan Entertainment (HK:) fell more than 4%, Li Ning (HK:), China Resources Beer (HK:), and Bubble Mart (HK:) fell more than 2%.

Most technology stocks rose, with JD.com (HK:)(NASDAQ:) rising 4%, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index constituents. “Big short” investor Michael Burry’s hedge fund Scion Asset Management increased its holdings of JD.com’s ADR by 6.763 million in the first quarter, which accounted for 10.261% of its investment portfolio. The stock market value is the first.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 1.11%. Alibaba ( HK: ) (NYSE: ) rose 0.35 percent and Meituan ( HK: ) rose 0.81 percent. Xiaomi Group (HK: ) rose 0.67%.

Analysts pointed out that it is not ruled out that Hong Kong stocks will fall further in June. According to reports, Zhao Wenli, managing director and chief strategist of the research department of CCB International Securities, said recently that due to more risk events in May, especially surrounding disturbances, such as the US debt ceiling crisis and the US banking crisis are still in the process of gradual fermentation Medium and so on, bringing downward pressure on Hong Kong stocks. He also noted that a slowdown in domestic monthly economic indicators has also weighed on Hong Kong stocks.

He predicts that in the most pessimistic scenario, the Hang Seng Index will have the opportunity to drop to the level of 18,000 to 18,500 points in June.

