Gelonghui February 17丨The three major indexes of the Hong Kong stock market fell collectively in the morning session.Hang Seng Technology IndexFalling to 1.46%, the worst performance, the Hang Seng Index and the State Index fell 0.58% and 0.55% respectively. The net inflow of southbound funds in half a day was 1.491 billion Hong Kong dollars, and the market turnover was 44.1 billion Hong Kong dollars. On the disk, large-scale technology stocks generally fell. Meituan, Xiaomi, and Baidu fell by more than 2%, and Kuaishou, Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.com all fell; ChatGPT concept stocks stalled, Internet software stocks fell sharply, and SaaS concept stocks fell sharply; Film and television entertainment stocks, automobile stocks, Apple concept stocks, and gambling stocks all fell. On the other hand, demand for infrastructure construction accelerated and demand picked up. Heavy machinery stocks rose strongly. Chinese medicine stocks, pork concept stocks, and coal stocks mostly rose.China Resources Pharmaceuticalrose nearly 6%.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

