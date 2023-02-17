Home Business Hong Kong Stocks Midday Review: Hengke Index fell 1.46%, ChatGPT concept stocks stalled, heavy machinery stocks rose strongly | Hong Kong Stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Hong Kong Stocks Midday Review: Hengke Index fell 1.46%, ChatGPT concept stocks stalled, heavy machinery stocks rose strongly | Hong Kong Stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Hong Kong Stocks Midday Review: Hengke Index fell 1.46%, ChatGPT concept stocks stalled, heavy machinery stocks rose strongly | Hong Kong Stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Gelonghui February 17丨The three major indexes of the Hong Kong stock market fell collectively in the morning session.Hang Seng Technology IndexFalling to 1.46%, the worst performance, the Hang Seng Index and the State Index fell 0.58% and 0.55% respectively. The net inflow of southbound funds in half a day was 1.491 billion Hong Kong dollars, and the market turnover was 44.1 billion Hong Kong dollars. On the disk, large-scale technology stocks generally fell. Meituan, Xiaomi, and Baidu fell by more than 2%, and Kuaishou, Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.com all fell; ChatGPT concept stocks stalled, Internet software stocks fell sharply, and SaaS concept stocks fell sharply; Film and television entertainment stocks, automobile stocks, Apple concept stocks, and gambling stocks all fell. On the other hand, demand for infrastructure construction accelerated and demand picked up. Heavy machinery stocks rose strongly. Chinese medicine stocks, pork concept stocks, and coal stocks mostly rose.China Resources Pharmaceuticalrose nearly 6%.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  The GEM index rose 1.59%, lithium battery concept stocks set a daily limit, and the turnover of the two cities exceeded one trillion

You may also like

Resolution 25 of 02/15/2023 – Position Director of...

Single check payment February: the date. With increases...

The international gold price fell to 1820 US...

Confcommercio, less consumption and more uncertainties: GDP down...

Alessandra Costante appointed new secretary of Fnsi

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The new economic data...

UK: retail sales grow surprisingly in January (+0.5%...

Cohesion Funds, for 2014-20 spent only 36 out...

Resolution 49 of 06/02/2023 – Creation of a...

Other than online, shops are now taking their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy