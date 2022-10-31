Hong Kong stocks October 31 morning report: Ganfeng Lithium’s Q3 net profit increased sixfold, China Eastern’s revenue fell by 30% in the first three quarters



Spotlight

1. The State Council’s report on the development of the digital economy was submitted to the 37th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress for deliberation on the 28th. The report is clear, firmly grasp the initiative in the development of digital technology, grasp the opportunities of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and vigorously develop the digital economy. The report puts forward work arrangements for the next step from eight aspects, including concentrating efforts on key core technologies and firmly grasping the autonomy of digital economic development; moderately advancing digital infrastructure construction to build a solid foundation for digital economic development; vigorously promoting the innovation and development of digital industries , to create an industrial system with international competitiveness; accelerate the deepening of industrial digital transformation, and release the magnifying, superimposing and multiplying role of digital on economic development; continue to improve the level of digital public services to meet people’s needs for a better life; and constantly improve the digital economy governance system, Promote the healthy and sustainable development of digital economy norms; comprehensively strengthen network security and data security protection, build a digital security barrier; actively participate in international cooperation in the digital economy, and promote the building of a community of shared future in cyberspace.

2. On the 28th, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Regulations on the Administration of Road Motor Vehicle Production Access Licensing (Draft for Comment)” to solicit public comments. The deadline for feedback is November 27, 2022. The release of the “Draft for Comments” has only been more than three years since the implementation of the previous version of the policy. Comparing the new and old policies, it is not difficult to find that the “Draft for Comments” is not only released in the form of management regulations, but its level and effectiveness are higher than those of the 2018 version of the management measures. The specific policy provisions have strengthened vehicle network security, data security and personal information protection. At the same time, the provisions on encouraging “OEM” in the 2018 edition did not appear in the “Draft for Comments”, which means that the “OEM” model may have been banned.

3. The core PCE price index of the United States in September rose 0.5% month-on-month, expected 0.50%, and the previous value was 0.60%. The core PCE price index in the United States rose by 5.1% year-on-year in September, compared with the expected 5.20% and the previous value of 4.90%.

4. European Central Bank Governing Council member Nott said that the central bank has not yet completed the normalization process of monetary policy; the central bank will raise interest rates sharply again in December, possibly by 75 basis points; starting from the beginning of 2023, the pace of subsequent interest rate hikes will be slowed down. slowdown; central bank action to fight inflation is not half way through; euro zone recession is increasingly likely.

5. In response to recent media reports that “new energy electricity price subsidies are facing the most stringent verification in history”, according to a reporter from the Financial Association, in March this year, three ministries and commissions including the National Development and Reform Commission announced to carry out nationwide verification of renewable energy power generation subsidies. The listed company Taiji Industry announced in August that due to violations of some photovoltaic power station projects, it needs to pay back the electricity subsidy. The latest announcement discloses that the amount is 413 million yuan. Industry insiders told the Financial Associated Press that the verification of renewable energy subsidies focuses on three aspects: illegal transfer of projects, exceeding the approved installed capacity, and full-capacity subsidies without full-capacity grid connection by the deadline. The company’s illegal reselling and equity changes have an impact on some companies that hold photovoltaic power plants. This investigation is conducive to reducing the subsidy funding gap and promoting the solution of the problem of insufficient subsidy.

6. Sanya launched the “Sanya Construction of International Tourism Resort Plan (2022-2035)”, which dynamically planned 117 key projects with a total investment of more than 138.5 billion yuan. Strive to build Lucheng into a leading domestic tourism destination with greater international influence by 2025, and strive to promote the high-quality development of tourism.

Global Index

Major global indices in the last trading day

On Friday, Eastern Time, the latest economic data released a positive signal, and the U.S. stock market rose sharply, with the three major indexes all rising more than 2%. As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 2.59% to 32,861.80 points; the S&P 500 rose 2.46% to 3,901.06 points; the Nasdaq rose 2.87% to 11,102.45 points.

Among them, the ADR index of Hong Kong stocks rose, and closed at 14,960 points on a proportional basis, up 96.76 points or 0.65% from the Hong Kong closing.

The Hong Kong stock market continued to fluctuate last week. As of Friday’s close, the Hang Seng Index fell 8.32% to close at 14,863.06 points; the Technology Index fell 8.98% to close at 2,822.92 points; the China Enterprises Index fell 8.85% to close at 5,028.98 points.

Company news

Ganfeng Lithium (01772.HK): The net profit attributable to the parent in the third quarter was about 7.541 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 614.05%

China Eastern Airlines (00670.HK): The operating income in the first three quarters was 35.85 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 31.72%; the net loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 28.116 billion yuan

Zibuyu (02420.HK): IPO from October 31st to November 4th, plans to issue 29.25 million shares globally

Jiaoyun Gas (01407.HK): IPO from October 31st to November 7th, plans to sell 110 million shares globally

Zhejiang Shibao (01057.HK): The net profit attributable to the parent in the third quarter was 5.4451 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 31.54%

Haier Smart Home (06690.HK): Net profit in the first three quarters was 11.666 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.26%

Junshi Bio (01877.HK): The net loss attributable to the parent in the first three quarters was approximately RMB 1.595 billion, an increase of approximately 3.07 times year-on-year; JS015 injection for the treatment of advanced malignant solid tumors obtained the approval notice for drug clinical trials

Fosun Pharma (02196.HK): In the first three quarters, the operating income was 31.61 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.87%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 2.859 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.51%

Sinotruk (03808.HK): Announced the first three-quarter results of subsidiary Jinan Truck, with a net profit of 616 million yuan

Beijing Beichen Industrial Co., Ltd. (00588.HK): The sales amount of real estate business in the first nine months was 10.469 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 26.6%

Weichai Power (02338.HK): The net profit attributable to the parent in the first three quarters was 3.312 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 58.91%