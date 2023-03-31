Overnight, European and American stock markets continued to perform well, closing higher for the second day in a row, and Chinese concept stocks performed strongly; in addition, after Alibaba’s “1 split into 6”, JD Group plans to spin off JD. .

Affected by the above factors, on March 31, the three major Hong Kong stock indexes collectively opened higher.hang seng indexAn increase of 1.35%, at 20583.88 points;Hang Seng Technology IndexIt rose 2.03% to 4356.89 points; the state-owned enterprise index rose 1.55% to 7030.13 points.

On the disk, large-scale technology stocks collectively rose, planning to spin off its two companies for listing, JD.com rose by more than 7%, the best performer, Alibaba rose by more than 4%, Ctrip Group, Meituan, etc. all rose; new car-making forces performed strongly, Weilai rose by more than 6%; paper stocks were the top gainers, biotechnology stocks, gas stocks, home appliance stocks, and catering stocks all rose.

On the other hand, assisted reproduction stocks and domestic bank stocks fell,Bank of Zhengzhoufell more than 5%.

Liu Mingdi, chief Asia and China equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase, believes that Chinese stocks may rebound in April-May.Entering April, macro data and guidance issued by companies during the performance period may make the market pay more attention to China’s growthLong andEarnings recovered. Chinese stocks are in the bottom reversal phase of the earnings cycle. JPMorgan Chase believes that Chinese stocks listed overseas are more flexible than A-shares. In the second quarter, MSCI China Index, China Internet Index ETF, and Hang Seng Technology can be used to game the rebound in April and May.

Zhongtai International pointed out that the risk appetite in overseas markets has increased, and European and American stock markets continue to perform well. France’s CAC, Germany’s DAX and Italy’s FTSE MIB indexes are approaching their March highs, reflecting the temporary easing of the European and American banking crises. In the context of the weakening of the US dollar index, A-shares, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific stock markets also performed well one after another. Under the support of undervaluation, Hong Kong stocks can naturally advance in the direction of least resistance (rebound).

In terms of allocation, 1) benefit from the expected improvement in liquidity of Internet technology (superimposed positive policies), biomedicine and Hong Kong real estate stocks; 2) benefit from the release of pent-up demand, and the restoration of fundamentals determines the higher optional consumption of services Such as gaming, catering, tourism, and hotels; 3) Industries with marginal improvement in fundamentals and low valuations, such as industry, infrastructure, and insurance.

1. JD.com: plans to spin off JD.com and JD.com to be independently listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After the spinoff, JD.com will still hold more than 50% of the above companies

Jingdong Group announced that it plans to spin off Jingdong Industry and list it independently on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After the completion of the proposed spin-off, the Company will continue to indirectly hold more than 50% of the equity of JD Industry. Therefore, JD Industry will remain a subsidiary of the Company.

Jingdong Group announced that it plans to spin off Jingdong Production and Development to be listed independently on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After the proposed spin-off is completed, the Company will continue to indirectly hold more than 50% of the equity of JD Chanfa. Therefore, JD Chanfa will remain a subsidiary of the Company.

2. Hong Kong adjusts the application methods of the four imported talent programs

According to the Hong Kong Government News Network, the Immigration Department (Immigration Department) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 30th that in order to further promote electronic visa application services, the Immigration Department will adjust the visa/entry permit and The application methods for extending the period of stay include the “Excellent Talent Admission Scheme”, “Science and Technology Talent Admission Scheme”, “Non-local Graduates Staying in Hong Kong/Returning to Hong Kong for Employment” and “Admission Scheme for the Second Generation of Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents”. Applicants must use electronic services to submit the relevant applications. The Immigration Department no longer accepts relevant applications submitted in person, by post or by post. The application eligibility and approval criteria for the relevant entry schemes remain unchanged.

3. The business scale of Jingdong Industry’s IPO submission application on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has grown significantly, and it has maintained profitability for three consecutive years

On March 30, JD Industry formally submitted a prospectus application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and core information such as JD Industry’s business composition, revenue overview, and fundraising purposes were fully disclosed for the first time. According to the prospectus, JD Industry is a leading industrial supply chain technology and service provider in China, with a transaction volume of RMB 22.3 billion in 2022 and a compound annual growth rate of 38.4% from 2020 to 2022. According to the CIC report, in terms of transaction volume in 2022, JD Industry ranks first in China‘s MRO procurement service market and is also the largest service provider in China‘s industrial supply chain technology and service market. While the business scale has grown significantly, JD Industry has maintained steady profitability for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022.

4. Bilibili: The net turnover in 2022 will be 21.899 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13%, and the net loss attributable to the parent is 7.497 billion yuan

Bilibili announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the total net turnover in 2022 will be 218.99 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13%; the net loss will be 7.497 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%; the average daily active users in 2022 will reach 86.5 million, compared with 66.8 million last year. The average monthly active users reached 314.5 million, compared to 249.8 million last year; the average monthly paying users reached 27.8 million, compared to 22.4 million last year.

5. The six major state-owned banks earned 3.719 billion yuan a day and made a total of 1.36 trillion yuan last year

The results of the six major state-owned banks have all been disclosed. According to preliminary statistics, the total net profit of the six state-owned banks in 2022 will be 1,357.35 billion yuan. If calculated on the basis of 365 days per year, these six state-owned banks are equivalent to earning 3.719 billion yuan a day. In terms of net profit growth,Postal Savings BankNet profit growth rate exceeded 10%. The rest of the banks maintained single-digit growth. The operating income of ICBC and CCB, which ranked the top two in terms of operating income, both declined compared with the previous year.Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Postal Savings Bank andBank of Communicationsstill maintained a slight upward trend, of which,ABCIt rose slightly by 0.7%, Bank of China rose slightly by 2.22%, Bank of Communications rose slightly by 1.33%, and Postal Savings Bank rose by as much as 5.08%.

This article is compiled from "Tencent Self-selected Stocks"

