Leading indicators of the U.S. manufacturing industry shrank more than expected, OPEC+ production cuts increased inflation variables, and the Federal Reserve said it would be more challenging to reduce inflation. U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight.

Affected by the above factors, on April 4, the three major Hong Kong stock indexes opened slightly lower.hang seng indexA decrease of 0.22% to 20364.36 points;Hang Seng Technology IndexIt fell 0.55% to 4278.80 points; the state-owned enterprise index fell 0.43% to 6910.89 points.

On the disk, large technology stocks fell collectively, Alibaba fell 2.44%; new energy vehicle stocks announced March delivery data on the 1st, auto stocks generally fell at the opening, Weilai fell more than 5%, Xiaopeng Motors fell 2.7%; Stocks, retail stocks and other stocks weakened. Oil stocks continued to rise as Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries announced production cuts. Announcing its entry into AI, SenseTime opened nearly 8% higher.

CICCLooking forward, considering the decline in external uncertainties and more positive domestic policy progress, the bank believes that the rebound momentum of Hong Kong stocks is still there, but it is more similar to 2019, that is, moderate profit growth (around 10%), the market gradually turned to structural opportunities after a quick fix. In terms of allocation strategy, it is recommended to adopt a “dumbbell-shaped” strategy, focusing on state-owned enterprises with high dividend potential and high-quality growth sectors with good growth certainty.

Guosen Securities released a research report saying that the US long-term bond yield has peaked, and the previous decline was relatively large. Hong Kong stocks will continue to recover in April. The risk premium rate corresponds to the shock range of Hong Kong stocks in 2023. 18000 points to 24000 points about. In terms of plate allocation, the bank recommends: Internet and consumption, real estate chain and telecom operators.

List of important morning news for Hong Kong stocks

1. Ideal Auto responded to Wang Xing’s reduction of HK$420 million in Hong Kong and US stocks: the transaction accounted for a very small proportion of its total holdings and did not involve the shareholding of Meituan

Regarding “Wang Xing reduced his holdings of HK$420 million in Hong Kong and US stocks of Ideal Automobile in the past half month”, Ideal Automobile responded, “This stock transaction is a personal behavior, and the transaction accounts for a very small proportion of his (Wang Xing) total holdings. It involves the shareholding of Meituan.” According to the data of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Wang Xing, the non-executive director of Ideal Auto and the chairman of Meituan, reduced his holdings of Hong Kong shares of Ideal Auto on March 30. This is also the sixth time since March 21 that it has reduced its holdings of Hong Kong stocks, with a total reduction of about 310 million Hong Kong dollars. At the same time, Wang Xing reduced his holdings of Ideal Auto’s U.S. stock ADR (LI) three times, with a total reduction of approximately US$14.07 million.

2. The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission continues to waive the annual license fee, which is expected to save the institution HK$250 million

The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission announced that in order to relieve the operating pressure of the industry, it will continue to waive the annual license fee incurred during the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. This one-off relief arrangement is expected to save the industry about HK$250 million in related costs.

3. HSI will announce the latest quarterly inspection results on May 12

Hang Seng Index Company: The review results of the Hang Seng Index Series for the first quarter of 2023 will be announced on May 12, 2023 (Friday); the changes to the constituents of the Hang Seng Index Series will take effect on June 5, 2023 (Monday).

This article is compiled from “Tencent Self-selected Stocks”, edited by Zhitong Finance: Yang Wanlin.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, one-on-one guidance service!