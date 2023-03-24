© Reuters



Investing.com – On Thursday night, US stocks rebounded across the board, but the gains narrowed at the end of the session. After the Hong Kong stock market soared more than 1,000 points in three days, the front-month index futures opened 148 points lower on Friday morning to 19,890 points.

After the “wrong statement” of the previous day caused the U.S. stock market to fall, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen once again promised to take measures to ensure the safety of the deposits of the American people, which reassured market participants, benefited the sentiment of U.S. stocks, and increased buying.

As for the stock index, it closed at 32,105 points, up 75 points or 0.23%. It outperformed and closed at 11,787 points, up 117 points or 1%. Growth stocks were boosted by lower U.S. bond yields, especially the 18 basis point drop in two-year yields. It closed at 3,948 points, up 11 points or 0.3%.

In terms of bulk commodities, oil prices closed lower, and both closed down more than 1%, ending the three-day winning streak.

Meanwhile, the market closed higher. The Fed hinted that it will end the cycle of raising interest rates, and the U.S. bond interest rate and the U.S. dollar continued to fall, which is good for the rise of gold prices. The most active New York April gold futures rose for the second consecutive day, closing at $1,995.9 an ounce, up $46.3, or 2.4%.

As of press time, it opened 0.65% lower to 19919.65 points, Tencent opened more than 1% higher, and the index opened 0.38% lower.

In terms of key individual stocks, China Mobile (HK:) announced last year’s net profit of RMB 125.5 billion, an increase of 8% year-on-year, and a final dividend of HK$2.21 per share; the annual dividend was RMB 4.41, an increase of 8.6% year-on-year. The interest rate is 67%. The company pointed out that in order to give better feedback to shareholders, after considering profitability, cash flow situation and future development needs, this year’s dividend payout ratio will increase to more than 70%.

On the other hand, Meituan-W (HK:) will announce last year’s results today. Comprehensive brokerages predict that Meituan’s 2022 non-IFRS adjusted profit is expected to be between RMB 1.142 billion and RMB 3.772 billion. The adjusted loss was 15.572 billion yuan, and the year-on-year loss turned into profit; the median was the adjusted profit of 2.134 billion yuan. In addition, Tencent’s “10 get 1 free” distribution in kind of Meituan shares will be distributed today.

Finally, Xiaomi Group-W (HK:) will also release its financial report today.

