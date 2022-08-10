Home Business Hong Kong stocks pull back significantly, Weilai’s entry into the mobile phone market attracts attention｜On the market
First Financial 2022-08-10

How to interpret the correction of Hong Kong stocks under pressure? According to media reports, NIO’s first mobile phone is positioned as a high-end flagship and will be equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. Li Bin, the founder of NIO, said that the NIO mobile phone is currently in progress, and it is expected that, like Apple, it will launch one a year in the future. How to interpret NIO’s mobile phone business prospects? Hong Kong stocks and domestic property stocks fell across the board. Longfor Group plummeted 16% in the afternoon, evaporating HK$20 billion in market value in a single day, and its stock price hit a new low since August 6, 2019; Country Garden fell by more than 7%; Times China Holdings fell by nearly 8%; R&F Properties fell 5% %. How to interpret it?

