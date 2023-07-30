Hong Kong Stocks See Rare Influx of Southward A-Share Funds Amid Technical Bull Market

Rare! A Technical Bull Market Sees Two Types of Public Offering Products Going South to Hong Kong Stocks

Hong Kong stocks have entered a technical bull market and are now witnessing an unexpected influx of “new friends” in the public offering field. The Hang Seng Technology Index has risen by more than 20% since its low point in May this year, and this phenomenal change has attracted two very unusual southward investors: A-share stock fund products and even some products that have incurred significant losses this year.

Usually, the strategy employed by A-share funds to deploy Hong Kong stocks was to first accumulate net value safety cushions on A-shares. However, the recent surge in Hong Kong stocks has prompted a shift in this strategy. A-share funds are now venturing into the Hong Kong stock market, indicating an increased confidence in its potential. Even bond funds, which are typically risk-averse when it comes to stocks, have begun actively exploring opportunities in Hong Kong stocks. This change in behavior demonstrates the growing odds of Hong Kong stocks and further highlights the technical bull market they are currently experiencing.

Commenting on this rare phenomenon, industry insiders suggest that the increasing interest from A-share funds and bond funds indicates a positive outlook for Hong Kong stocks. Additionally, it reflects growing confidence in their potential for strong returns.

It is important to note, however, that this article does not provide substantive investment advice. The content mentioned is for reference purposes only, and individuals should exercise caution and operate at their own risk.

