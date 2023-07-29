Hong Kong Stocks Soar on Heavy Volume: Hang Seng Technology Index Hits 6-Month High

Hong Kong Stocks Soar to New Highs on Heavy Volume

By Liu Chuan

Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant rally on Friday, with the Hang Seng Index performing strongly. The index initially opened lower but made an impressive recovery throughout the day, ultimately closing with a gain of 1.4%. The Hang Seng Technology Index, in particular, surged more than 3% to hit its highest level in six months.

The trading volume for the Hang Seng Index reached 137.7276 billion, surpassing the previous day’s volume of 113.564 billion. Furthermore, southbound funds recorded a net purchase of 7.310 billion yuan, resulting in a net inflow of 9.226 billion yuan.

At market close, the Hang Seng Index stood at 19916.56 points, representing a 1.41% increase. Moreover, it achieved a weekly gain of 4.41%, marking a new high since mid-June. The Hang Seng Technology Index rose by 2.95% to 19,959.0 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose by 2.89% to 4466.57 points. This index achieved an impressive weekly gain of 8.83%, reaching its highest level since February 9. Additionally, the Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index climbed 2.07% to 6808.47 points, registering a 6.13% weekly gain.

Mainland securities companies, insurance companies, IT internet companies, and Apple industrial chain stocks were among the top performers on the stock market. Mainland banking stocks experienced moderate gains, while new energy automobile stocks continued their upward trend. However, Evergrande Automobile (HK:) faced a significant decline of over 60% following the resumption of trading. On the other hand, most mainland property stocks saw an increase in value.

Several companies witnessed substantial gains, with CITIC Securities (HK:) and CICC (HK:) rising by more than 10%. GF Securities (HK:) experienced a surge of over 9%. China Ping An (HK:) climbed 4.5%, China Life (HK:) rose by 6.3%, China Merchants Bank (HK:) gained 5%, and Postal Savings Bank (HK:) increased by 3.9%.

The Politburo meeting’s discussions about the active capital market led to speculation about potential actions to reduce transaction costs and improve transaction timeliness. Traders and analysts are debating the possibility of further reducing stamp duty and implementing the A-share T+0 trading mechanism.

Notable stock performances included Longfor Group (HK:), which rose by 8.8%, and Country Garden (HK:), which increased by 4.9%. These gains were influenced by remarks made by Ni Hong, the Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, regarding the implementation of policies and measures such as lower down payment ratios, reduced loan interest rates for first-time homebuyers, tax relief for improved housing replacement, and individual housing loans based on property value rather than debt.

Sunny Optical Technology (HK:) surged by 8.8%, while AAC Technology (HK:) experienced a 5.6% increase. Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:), Li Auto (HK:)(NASDAQ:), and Lenovo Group (HK:) all gained between 5% to 7%. Internet giants Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) and Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) also saw modest gains of 1.92% and 0.47%, respectively. Similarly, Kuaishou (HK:) rose 2.19%, and Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ:) increased by 4%.

The positive market sentiment and impressive stock performances indicate a strong recovery in the Hong Kong stock market. Investors are advised to stay updated with the latest information by logging into cn.investing.com or downloading the Yingwei Caiqing App for further analysis and news.

Recommended reading: —

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App].

Disclaimer: This article was prepared by Liu Chuan, an editor at Yingwei Caiqing and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Reuters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

