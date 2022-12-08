Home Business Hong Kong stocks soared again: Hang Seng Index rose more than 3% during holidays, gaming stocks soared Wynn rose 22% Provided by Investing.com
Hong Kong stocks soared again: Hang Seng Index rose more than 3% during holidays, gaming stocks soared Wynn rose 22%

Hong Kong stocks soared again: Hang Seng Index rose more than 3% during holidays, gaming stocks soared Wynn rose 22% Provided by Investing.com
© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks soar again: Hang Seng Index up more than 3% holidays, gaming stocks soar Wynn up 22%

Investing.com – On Thursday (8th), the Hong Kong stock market opened higher and moved higher. The Hang Seng Index rose more than 3%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index soared more than 6%. However, the turnover narrowed. Today’s turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 160.694 billion, compared with 207.416 billion in the previous trading day; Beishui also bucked the trend and sold a slight net sale of 424 million, but had a net inflow of 2.844 billion.

As of market close:

  • Up 3.38%, to 19450.23 points;
  • Up 2.21% to 19,506.5 points;
  • Up 6.64% to 4270.21 points;
  • It rose 3.63% to 6666.77 points.

Technology stocks generally rose, with Bilibili (HK:) (NASDAQ: ) soaring 22.01%, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index constituents. Mingyuan Cloud (HK:) rose 15.15%, and GDS (HK:) rose 11.28%.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 5.73%. Alibaba (HK: ) (NYSE: ) rose 5.11%.

Internet medical stocks soared again, after the mainland announced the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of Patients Infected with New Coronavirus“. Ali Health (HK:) rose 16.06%, JD Health (HK:) rose 12.19%, and Ping An Good Doctor (HK:) rose 13.29%.

Movie concept stocks rose. “Avatar” opened for pre-sale today, and the box office has exceeded 40 million yuan in half a day. At the same time, with the cancellation of nucleic acid testing requirements, the flow of moviegoers is expected to fully recover. Alibaba Pictures (HK:) rose 11.32%, Maoyan Entertainment (HK:) rose 12.42%, and IMAX CHINA (HK:) rose 16.59%.

Pharmaceutical stocks rose. The National Health and Medical Commission released a reference list of commonly used medicines for home treatment of people infected with the new coronavirus, and cold medicines in many places were tense. WuXi Biologics (HK:) rose 9.35%, Innovent Biologics (HK:) rose 10.51%, Fosun Pharma (HK:) rose 7.19%, and BeiGene (HK:) rose 10.77%.

Holiday concept stocks generally rose, Meituan (HK:) rose 6.45%, Haidilao (HK:) rose 6.22%, Jiumaojiu (HK:) rose 6.44%, Huazhu Group-S (HK:) rose 3.38%, Tongcheng Travel (HK:) rose 9.79%, and Ctrip Group (HK:) rose 5.31%.

Gaming stocks soared, Sands China (HK:) rose 10.00%, Wynn Macau (HK:) rose 22.39%, SJM Holdings (HK:) rose 10.53%, MGM China (HK:) rose 12.77%, Melco International Development (HK:) rose 15.84%, Galaxy Entertainment (HK:) rose 5.62%.

