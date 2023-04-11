Hong Kong stocks traded flat before the festival: 5 reasons to support the valuation to continue to repair



Financial Associated Press, April 11th (Editor: Zhou Xinyang)Hong Kong stocks traded flat before the Easter holiday, but the overall performance was not bad, continuing the rebound since March 21. The HSI forecast PE is only 9.7 times, while the equity risk premium is 7.02%, respectively in the 3.8% and 75.4% quantiles since 2016.

Due to public holidays, the Hong Kong stock market was closed last Friday and this Monday, and trading resumed today.

Zhongtai International believes that the valuation of Hong Kong stocks is expected to continue to recover, mainly because:

1) In March, Caixin China’s general service industry business activity index recorded 57.8, a record high in 28 months, and it has been in the expansion range for three consecutive months. The recovery of the service industry in the mainland continues to accelerate;

2) The confidence of Chinese consumers continues to improve, which is good for the subsequent recovery of consumption;

3) According to data from Ctrip, the popularity of outbound travel during the “May 1st” holiday this year continues to rise. As of April 6, the overall bookings for mainland outbound travel products increased by more than 18 times year-on-year;

4) Real estate sales picked up in March, and economic data in the second quarter will record a large rebound due to the low base effect;

5) The imbalance between supply and demand in the U.S. labor market has improved, the interest rate hike cycle is coming to an end, and liquidity expectations have improved, all of which are positive for the rebound of Hong Kong stocks.

In terms of the strategy of rebounding layout, Zhongtai is bullish on Internet, semiconductor, biomedicine and Hong Kong real estate stocks that benefit from the expected improvement in liquidity; Repair and determine higher service optional consumption such as gaming, catering, tourism, and hotels; third, benefit from the pre-issue of local bonds, accelerate the start of construction, and marginally improve fundamentals and state-owned enterprises with low valuations, such as industry, infrastructure, and state-owned enterprises. Insurance.

The Hang Seng Index fell only 0.34% last week to close at 20,331 points. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.54% to close at 4,237 points. Among the 12 Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the telecommunications, healthcare, and energy industries led the gains, rising by 3.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7% respectively for the week; the industrial, public utilities, consumer discretionary, and information technology industries recorded relatively large declines. For the week, they fell 2.1%, 1.9%, 1.8% and 1.7% respectively. The specific subdivided stocks with a larger increase are telecommunications and oil with the Chinese prefix, and AI and semiconductor stocks with the concept of artificial intelligence and localization. Hong Kong Stock Connect recorded a total of 9.78 billion Hong Kong dollars in the three trading days of last week, and the cumulative net inflow in the past 21 trading days reached 62.43 billion yuan.

The central bank released the survey of urban depositors in the first quarter, showing that the confidence and expectations of residents’ income and employment have improved. Among them, the future income confidence index rebounded by 5.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 49.9%; the future employment expectation index increased by 9.3 percentage points quarter-to-quarter to 52.3%. In the first quarter, residents reduced savings, and the proportion of more investment and consumption increased. In addition, China‘s consumer confidence index rose sharply to 94.7 in February, the highest level since April 22, and the consumer willingness to consume, consumer income expectations, and consumer employment expectations all rebounded sharply. Anti-epidemic measures have been greatly relaxed, and a series of policies to promote consumption and ensure employment have been implemented. The subsequent improvement in income and employment expectations will inevitably stimulate consumption recovery, which will only be late and will not be absent.

The US economic data in recent months has been mixed, and the interest rate hike cycle is coming to an end. The U.S. ISM manufacturing and service industry PMIs fell to 46.3% and 51.2% respectively in March. The manufacturing PMI has fallen into the contraction range for five consecutive months. Manufacturing and service new orders PMI fell to 44.3% and 52.2% respectively. The U.S. manufacturing industry continued its active destocking cycle, while the service industry began to show signs of weakness. The leading indicator (LEI) fell 6.5% year-on-year in February, marking the eighth consecutive month of negative growth. Since LEI often overlaps with the recession period defined by NBER, this points to the inevitable economic recession in the United States, and the ISM service industry PMI will have a greater chance of falling below the 50 boom-bust dividing line within this year.

The non-agricultural employment population in the United States increased by 236,000 after seasonal adjustment in March, and is expected to increase by 239,000. The service industry contributed 196,000, of which professional and business services, education and health care, leisure and hotels contributed 39,000, 65,000 and 72,000 respectively. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%; the average hourly wage rose 4.2% year-on-year, the previous value rose 4.6%; the chain rose 0.3%, expected to rise 0.3%, the previous value rose 0.2%; the labor force participation rate was 62.6 %, expected to remain unchanged at 62.5%. The bright spot of the employment report is that the labor force participation rate broke through the rampant range of 62.1%-62.4% in the past year, showing that more people came out to find jobs, relieving the pressure on the labor market and wage growth.

Looking forward, the U.S. economic growth is slowing down, inflation is gradually falling, coupled with the credit crunch after the banking crisis, the current cycle of interest rate hikes is coming to an end, and the 10-year U.S. bond interest rate has peaked at 4.3%, and there is a high degree of certainty. , which will release the squeeze on the female end of the HK denominator. We expect the Fed to end the rate hike cycle after raising interest rates by 25 basis points for the last time in May, and the pressure of the US election or the downward pressure on the economy will force the Fed to cut interest rates at the end of the year. However, considering that the current bank risk has not deteriorated and the unemployment rate is low, the market expects to start cutting interest rates in July, and will cut interest rates 3-4 times within this year, which is obviously ahead of the curve. The current 3.3% 10-year bond yield has little room for downward movement.