Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association established

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Hong Kong Web 3.0 (Third Generation Internet) Association held an inauguration ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the 11th. As a cross-industry non-profit organization, the Association will promote the construction of the Web 3.0 ecological environment in Hong Kong through professional research, standard formulation, and professional training.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, attended the inauguration ceremony and said that the current development of Web 3.0 is at the golden starting point, and Hong Kong must dare to become the leader of the wave of innovation. He said that recently, many companies including virtual asset exchanges and blockchain infrastructure have actively contacted the SAR government and considered developing business in Hong Kong, which is believed to help Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 ecosystem flourish.

